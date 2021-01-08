Chaos: Reflections on the January 2021 Insurrection

Reflections on the January 2021 Insurrection/Riots in Washington, DC

Capitol rioters planned for weeks in plain sight. The police weren’t ready

The Confederacy Finally Stormed the Capitol

‘He screwed the country’: Trump loyalty disintegrates

Congress certifies Biden’s win after day of chaos and violence – Politico

Biden victory confirmed after four die amid Capitol riot – BBC

Trump mob overruns Capitol – Axios

Twitter, Facebook lock Trump out, warn of ‘permanent suspension’

On the Chaos and Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A Trump supporter called C-SPAN in tears to ask if her president had lied to her

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: The latest

Networks See Spike In Viewers As Capitol Siege Played Out; CNN Has Most-Watched Day In Its History

Anarchy – Arrests – Attack – Breach – Capitol – Capitol Police – Ceremony – Certification – Chaos – Congress – Consequences – Coup – Crisis – Danger – DC – Destruction – Disgrace – Electoral Ballots – Electoral Vote – Enablers – Floor – House – Incite – Insurrection – Irresponsible – Joint Session – Legacy – Mayhem – Mob – National Guard – Objection – Overwhelming – People’s House – Police – Politics – President – Protest – Riot – Safety – Security – Sedition – Senate – Storming – Transfer of Power – Unanimous Consent – Unhinged – Violence – Vote

But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate.

– Mitch McConnell

Capitol Vote

We’re back live blogging to cover the vote in Congress: https://t.co/NFs5ZBBfmV — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) January 7, 2021

It's intensely screwed up and perverse that Mitch McConnell is the one who ends up making the Aaron Sorkin speech. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 6, 2021

Insurrection

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Scenes from today's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. https://t.co/Bm1CO4xD6p pic.twitter.com/K5a5hMrPYZ — NPR (@NPR) January 7, 2021

Chyrons: the sotto voce of news. pic.twitter.com/XsFu5ii9lB — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) January 6, 2021

The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic — it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021

We have an enormous illiberal-autocratic-extremist problem in American Law enforcement. The Capitol Police is ground zero- obviously. The floor of the House and Senate were breached. No shots were fired. They retreated and surrendered. What a dishonorable moment — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 7, 2021

Today, we were again reminded that the designation of a peaceful protest is one made by law enforcement and the state. https://t.co/kJNhf8SHXA — The New Republic (@newrepublic) January 7, 2021

The man directly responsible for the chaos of today is Donald Trump, who has made it clear that he will do anything to remain in power – including insurrection and inciting violence. Trump will go down in history as the worst and most dangerous president in history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 6, 2021

James Corden reflects on today's terrible events at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ysSMxV7QGV — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 7, 2021

The Late Show will be LIVE tonight. And hopefully, so will democracy. 11:35 on CBS. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 7, 2021

Don’t be surprised. Chaos and anarchy is how the US “brings democracy” to other countries, too. — The Tico Times (@TheTicoTimes) January 6, 2021

