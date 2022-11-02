USA 2022 Midterms

Photo: Ron Mader, Vote Here (Some rights reserved)
Rolling coverage of the 2022 midterm elections in the USA. This is not a comprehensive guide, but a selection of headlines and info hubs. This year – without commentary – we are creating an index of PACs along with YouTube channels. We have a lot of questions of the role of political ads addressed elsewhere on this site.
Wikipedia: The 2022 United States elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. During this midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Thirty-nine state and territorial gubernatorial and numerous other state and local elections will also be contested. This will be the first election affected by the redistricting that will follow the 2020 census.
Headlines
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Print-and-Save Southern Nevada Endorsement Guide – Las Vegas Weekly
We want to know: Who are you voting for in Nevada?
Ringleader of Trump-aligned election officials nears Nevada takeover
How to get your elected officials to listen to you
Fact-checking Joe Biden’s speech about democracy before the 2022 midterms – Polifact
Midterm ads set to explode
Roe v Wade: What the Supreme Court decision means for US mid-terms
The Inflation Reduction Act, explained
sisolak-economy-education-his-record-and-more
Elsewhere on the Web
Vox
PACs
congressionalleadershipfund.org – The super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the House of Representatives. Youtube
Nevada
Nevada Voters First – YouTube
Archives
Early voting
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
United States midterm election
2022 United States elections
