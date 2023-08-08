Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2024 USA

USA 2024 Election

ByGuest Contributor

Aug 3, 2023
Image: Wikipedia, Electoral College Map (Some rights reserved)

Previewing the 2024 federal election in the USA featuring headlines, external links, and features.

Headlines
“Florida Man Makes Announcement” – Deadline

Election Bingo
Announcement – Base – Battleground State – Campaign Manager – Campaign Trail – Donors -Election – Independents – Indictment – Inside Politics – Loyalty Pledge – Narrative – Rhetoric – Super PAC – Victory – Winning

Wikipedia
2024 United States presidential election

Planeta.com

USA
USA Links
USA Politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

USA

Grand Canyon Links

Aug 8, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Indigenous

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Australia

Listening to Australia’s Aboriginal Voices

Aug 6, 2023 Guest Contributor
USA

August 25 is Founders’ Day for the National Park Service

Aug 5, 2023 Ron Mader