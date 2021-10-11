Spotlight on federal holidays in the USA
The U.S. government recognizes 11 federal holidays annually:
- New Year’s Day
- Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Inauguration Day
- Washington’s Birthday
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day (in process)
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
opm.gov: Federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103) establishes the public holidays for Federal employees. Please note that most Federal employees work on a Monday through Friday schedule. For these employees, when a holiday falls on a nonworkday — Saturday or Sunday — the holiday usually is observed on Monday (if the holiday falls on Sunday) or Friday (if the holiday falls on Saturday).
Videos
Native Americans react: President Joe Biden declares Indigenous People’s Day a federal holiday
Wikipedia
Federal holidays in the United States
Planeta