home USA Federal Holidays in the USA

Federal Holidays in the USA

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA
Posted on

Spotlight on federal holidays in the USA

The U.S. government recognizes 11 federal holidays annually:

opm.gov: Federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103) establishes the public holidays for Federal employees. Please note that most Federal employees work on a Monday through Friday schedule. For these employees, when a holiday falls on a nonworkday — Saturday or Sunday — the holiday usually is observed on Monday (if the holiday falls on Sunday) or Friday (if the holiday falls on Saturday).

Videos

Native Americans react: President Joe Biden declares Indigenous People’s Day a federal holiday

Wikipedia
Federal holidays in the United States

Planeta

USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.