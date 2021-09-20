home Indigenous, USA USA Indigenous

USA Indigenous

By Ron Mader   Posted in Indigenous USA
Posted on

Photo: Twin Arrows

Spotlight on Indigenous culture, language, and peoples in the USA

Headlines
Return the National Parks to the Tribes – The Atlantic

Twitter
@indianpueblo
@indiancountry
@navajotimes
@OfficialAIANTA
@NativeInnovate
@NativeTimes
@NativeOklahoma
@SmithsonianNMAI

Spotlight
Alaska Native Language Center
Apache
Chickasaw
Choctaw Nation
Comanche Nation of Oklahoma
creek
Diné (Navajo)
Sia

The Comanche Nation Ethno-Ornithological Initiative
Grand Portage Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa
Hopi
Hualapai
Iroquois
Lakota
Mohegan
Nimi’ipu (Nez Perce)
Paiute
Pequot
Puebloan Peoples
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes
Sioux
Founded in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest, largest & most representative American Indian & Alaska Native org in the country.
@NCAI1944

Recommended Listening
http://www.nativeamericacalling.com
https://soundcloud.com/native-america-calling
A live call-in program, engaging noted guests and listeners in a thought-provoking national conversation from a Native perspective. Hosted by Tara Gatewood (Isleta).

Elsewhere on the Web
nihizaad.com@nihizaad

Documentaries: Native America
https://www.pbs.org/native-america/home/
https://providencepictures.com/our-work/show/native-america

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/i/events/1386774865600937987

Features

Pow Wow
Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial
Rethinking Tourism
Navajo Tours USA

Planeta

USA
International Decade of Indigenous Languages
Indigenous
Indigenous Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.