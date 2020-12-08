Buzzwords
Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) is the standard by which all time zones are based. UTC is then translated into local times.
- How is ‘Coordinated Universal Time’ translated in other languages?
- How does the world regulate clocks and time?
Translating: Coordinated Universal Time
French: Temps Universel Coordonné
How to translate UTC to your time – EarthSky: UTC is the successor to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), although their exact definitions differ. GMT is no longer used within the worldwide community of scientists.
timeanddate.com: Universal Time (UT) was created at the International Meridian Conference in 1884. This is the basis for the 24-hour time zone system we know today.
