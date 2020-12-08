Buzzwords

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) is the standard by which all time zones are based. UTC is then translated into local times.

Questions

How is ‘Coordinated Universal Time’ translated in other languages?

How does the world regulate clocks and time?

Translating: Coordinated Universal Time

French: Temps Universel Coordonné

Headlines

How to translate UTC to your time – EarthSky: UTC is the successor to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), although their exact definitions differ. GMT is no longer used within the worldwide community of scientists.

History

timeanddate.com: Universal Time (UT) was created at the International Meridian Conference in 1884. This is the basis for the 24-hour time zone system we know today.

GMT versus UTC

