home Buzzwords, Culture Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords Culture
Posted on

Buzzwords

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) is the standard by which all time zones are based. UTC is then translated into local times.

Questions

  • How is ‘Coordinated Universal Time’ translated in other languages?
  • How does the world regulate clocks and time?

Translating: Coordinated Universal Time
French: Temps Universel Coordonné

Elsewhere on the Web
time.is/UTC
Meeting Planner for UTC
Time Zone Converter for UTC
Event Time Announcer for UTC

Headlines
How to translate UTC to your time – EarthSky: UTC is the successor to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), although their exact definitions differ. GMT is no longer used within the worldwide community of scientists.

History

timeanddate.com: Universal Time (UT) was created at the International Meridian Conference in 1884. This is the basis for the 24-hour time zone system we know today.

utc-abbreviation
GMT versus UTC

Wikipedia
Coordinated Universal Time

Planeta

Planeta

Time = Tiempo = Zeit =
Immediate Now
Real Time
Livestreaming and archived video
Civil
Globalization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.