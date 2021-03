Vaccine = a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

A coronavirus vaccine is what our hopes are pinned to, but what’s the plan if we don’t get one?

German: Impfstoff

Spanish: Vacuna

