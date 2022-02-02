Hashtags: Background, @NASAGoddardPix, Cosmic glitter

June 16 is Valentina’s Day, aka Valentina Tereshkova’s Day. Hashtag: #ValentinasDay

Background

On June 16, 1963, Valentina Tereshkova, a 26-year-old cosmonaut from Russia became the first woman in space.

Wikipedia: Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova (Russian: Валентина Владимировна Терешкова, born March 6, 1937) is a member of the Russian State Duma, engineer, and former cosmonaut. She is the first and youngest woman to have flown in space with a solo mission on the Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963. She orbited the Earth 48 times, spent almost three days in space, and remains the only woman to have been on a solo space mission.

June 17 Webinar

10am Pacific, 7pm CEST

V/S Day or Valentina/Sally Day emphasises the accomplishments of women in space exploration, and tries to empower the next generation. Join this free online event by #Space4Women

eventbrite.com/e/vs-day-tickets-157947046869

Recommended Listening

Maiden Voyage: The First Woman in Space

Elsewhere on the Web

Almost 90% of astronauts have been men. But the future of space may be female – Alice Gorman

Who was the 1st woman in space?- EarthSky

Sun Poem – Dr SpaceJunk

Rocket Women

Vostok 6 – Bandcamp

Embedded Tweets

By the way, using my Dr Space Junk powers, I'm declaring June 16th Valentina's Day. Let's make some stuff happen! #ValentinasDay — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) January 19, 2020

She was the only contestant to give the correct response in Final Jeopardy! — even spelling 'Valentina Tereshkova' correctly — to finish the day with $31,200 https://t.co/lcJzs56ArO — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 24, 2021

To celebrate the first woman in space, WIA-E Local Groups of Berlin and Bremen invite you to participate to a virtual event with Prof. Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) and Dr Anna Chobry on 16th June!



Find out more and register here: https://t.co/Tqh681cVjr pic.twitter.com/oCsmfNodDm — Women In Aerospace – Europe (@WIA_Europe) June 1, 2021

On 16 June we celebrate the anniversary of Valentina Tereshkova's spaceflight. She was the first woman in space in 1963. Here's a postcard of her from @maasmuseum https://t.co/A51kiC7fJ7 #ValentinasDay2020 — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) June 15, 2020

52 years ago today Valentina Tereshkova flew to space. Suddenly my morning feels rather unproductive.#ValentinasDay pic.twitter.com/XVwSIMBJ1y — John Borghi (@JohnBorghi) June 16, 2015

