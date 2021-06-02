home Celebrations Valentina’s Day

June 16 is Valentina’s Day. Hashtag: #ValentinasDay

Background
On June 16, 1963, Valentina Tereshkova, a 26-year-old cosmonaut from Russia became the first woman in space.

Wikipedia: Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova (Russian: Валентина Владимировна Терешкова, born March 6, 1937) is a member of the Russian State Duma, engineer, and former cosmonaut. She is the first and youngest woman to have flown in space with a solo mission on the Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963. She orbited the Earth 48 times, spent almost three days in space, and remains the only woman to have been on a solo space mission.

