Valentine = A card sent, often anonymously, on St. Valentine’s Day (February 14) to a person one loves or is attracted to

February 14 = Valentine’s Day

On this day people honor the memory of St. Valentine and express their love to loved ones, spouses, parents and friends.

Translating: Will you be my Valentine?

Spanish: ¿Serías mi Valentín?

Afrikaans: Sal jy my Valentein wees?

French: Veux tu etre ma Valentine?

German: Möchtest du mein Valentinstagsdate sein?

Māori: Ka waiho koe hei Valentine?

Swedish: Vill du vara min Valentin?

Embedded Tweets

Frases para este 14 de Febrero en lengua Ayöök 😍🥰



¡Escríbenos!

Podemos traducir la frase que gustes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lxndsPMqL2 — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) February 13, 2019

What’s the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas?

What's the best way to celebrate Valentine's Day in Las Vegas? 💘 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 9, 2021

Wikipedia

Valentine’s Day

Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre (1929)

Planeta.com