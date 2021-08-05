Lingo Cards

Wikipedia: Vaquita = species of porpoise endemic to the northern end of the Gulf of California in Baja California, Mexico. Averaging 150 cm or 140 cm in length, it is the smallest of all living cetaceans.

Features

A Porpoise at the Precipice – Should We Let the Vaquita Go?

https://revkin.bulletin.com/4177858908973891/

Embedded Tweets

Listen to what the Vaquita Refuge in the Sea of Cortez sounded like in '08, when the world's smallest cetacean numbered in the hundreds. If we raise about $178,000, 2 monitoring vessels can deploy before the next surge of deadly netting in September.https://t.co/XnvVJfKZfd 3/ pic.twitter.com/SlqfyG0enu — Andrew Revkin 🌎 ✍🏼 🪕 ☮️ (@Revkin) August 2, 2021

Headlines

In Mexico, A Last-Ditch Effort To Save The Vaquita, On The Verge Of Extinction – NPR

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/climate/vaquita-porpoise-dies.html

Elsewhere

defenders.org/wildlife/vaquita

Especies en Riesgo

Proyecto de cooperación internacional que contribuye a la conservación, conectividad y manejo sustentable de 14 especies en riesgo y sus hábitats en 21 ANP, implementado por PNUD México y CONANP con recursos GEF.

https://www.facebook.com/Especies-en-Riesgo-109054907178084

Planeta