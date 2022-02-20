Las Vegas Arts District 18B

Photo: Ron Mader, 18B (Some rights reserved)

Las Vegas Arts District, or 18b, is a vibrant cultural hub packed with indie art galleries and performance spaces in converted warehouses. Major venues include the Arts Factory, with galleries, shops and a bistro, and sprawling Art Square. More food trucks coming in 2021.

The district is loosely bounded by Hoover Avenue, Wyoming Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, and Commerce Street.

When the Arts District was established in 1998, it was just a handful of small studios run by local artists.

The Las Vegas Arts District Receives Special Recognition For Creative Efforts During The Pandemic



18b Arts District

A2 can't beat the look of the new Main Street downtown! #VegasChat pic.twitter.com/oKHm9rsc5F — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 27, 2019

Mural Walk #DTLV pic.twitter.com/sLAD7SC0og — Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) February 18, 2022

