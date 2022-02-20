home Cities, USA Las Vegas Arts District 18B

Las Vegas Arts District 18B

Photo: Ron Mader, 18B (Some rights reserved)

Las Vegas Arts District, or 18b, is a vibrant cultural hub packed with indie art galleries and performance spaces in converted warehouses. Major venues include the Arts Factory, with galleries, shops and a bistro, and sprawling Art Square. More food trucks coming in 2021.

The district is loosely bounded by Hoover Avenue, Wyoming Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, and Commerce Street.

When the Arts District was established in 1998, it was just a handful of small studios run by local artists.

18barts.org
@artsdistrictlv
@DTLVAlliance

Questions

  • Who are the artists?
  • What are the boundaries?
  • Any recommendations?

Rebar
rebarlv.com

Theater
Majestic Repertory, 1217 South Main
majesticrepertory.com
@majesticrep

Downtown Las Vegas hoping to attract tourists, keep locals happy – KTNV

The Las Vegas Arts District Receives Special Recognition For Creative Efforts During The Pandemic


18b Arts District

Block 18

18b The Las Vegas Arts District

