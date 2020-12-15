Las Vegas Arts District 18B

Las Vegas Arts District, or 18b, is a vibrant cultural hub packed with indie art galleries and performance spaces in converted warehouses. Major venues include the Arts Factory, with galleries, shops and a bistro, and sprawling Art Square. More food trucks coming in 2021.

The district is loosely bounded by Hoover Avenue, Wyoming Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, and Commerce Street.

When the Arts District was established in 1998, it was just a handful of small studios run by local artists.

Key Links

18b.org

Facebook

@artsdistrictlv

@DTLVAlliance

Google Maps

Questions

Who are the artists?

What are the boundaries?

Any recommendations?

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.yelp.com/biz/18b-the-las-vegas-art-district-las-vegas

http://www.vegassolo.com/an-introduction-to-the-18b-arts-district/

https://vegas.eater.com/maps/best-arts-district-restaurants-las-vegas

Rebar

rebarlv.com

Theater

Majestic Repertory, 1217 South Main

majesticrepertory.com

@majesticrep

Headlines

Downtown Las Vegas hoping to attract tourists, keep locals happy – KTNV

Videos

18b Arts District

Embedded Tweets

More progress for the 18b Arts District. Like I have said a million times, the arts district was always going to win the race between the turtle and the hare. LONG LIVE 18b! #LasVegas #Vegas #LVArtsDistrict @ArtsDistrictLV @OliviaDiazLV https://t.co/0CLWGzo4eS via @reviewjournal — Brian Paco Álvarez 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇦🇷 (@LasVegasPaco) December 14, 2020

A2 can't beat the look of the new Main Street downtown! #VegasChat pic.twitter.com/oKHm9rsc5F — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 27, 2019

Wikipedia

18b The Las Vegas Arts District

Planeta.com