Las Vegas Master Plan 2050

Las Vegas – The 2050 Master Plan was officially adopted by City Council on July 21, 2021.

How will the Coronavirus impact this road map?

Where will Vegas be in 2050?

Background

lasvegasnevada.gov: The city of Las Vegas is excited to begin the launch of a new citywide master plan visioning process in spring 2019.The city’s master plan team includes a Citizens Advisory Committee, Executive Steering Committee, members from the Planning Commission and City Council, and city staff assisted by an outside consultant. Together, led by the Planning Department, they will conduct public outreach, visioning, goal setting and plan development over the course of the next year. The final product will provide a framework for Las Vegas to achieve the desired economic, social, cultural and quality of life future vision for the next 30 years.

Overview: Cities in Nevada are required to develop a master plan to guide future decisions about their physical development. Master plans identify current issues and needs in the community, and set forth goals, policies and actions to address issues. They also contain specific functional areas that address many different and complex aspects of urban and suburban development, including conservation, historic preservation, housing, land use, public facilities and services, recreation and open space, safety, and transportation.

The city’s current 2020 Master Plan, adopted in 2000 and updated periodically over the following decade, sought to address the challenges of rapid growth and transformation during the 2000s and 2010s. Since many of the goals and policies from that plan were achieved, it is now time to plan how our community will look in the future. The master plan team is made up of the city of Las Vegas, and the Smith Group and includes an executive steering committee and a citizens advisory committee.

