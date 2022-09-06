Harry Reid International’s Sunset Viewing Area

Photo: Ron Mader, Just after sunset (Some rights reserved)

After two years being closed due to the COVID19 pandemic, this primo spot for plane spotting at the Sunset Viewing Area of Harry Reid International Airport reopened in July 2022. One of our local faves, this small observation lot next to the runway (and separated by chain fence), this place is a beloved spot to view airplanes landing and taking off. Aviation photographers, this is the place! The area is located on Sunrise Road between Paradise Road and Eastern Avenue. Do not feed the birds- it’s an aviation hazard!

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/TeFbBDAWFhVTbPkg8

During the summer season (April 1 – September 30), the Sunset Viewing Area will be open to the public from 9am-9pm, seven days a week. Hours for the winter season (October 1 – March 31) will be 9am-7pm, seven days a week.

The lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, had been closed from April 2020 – June 2022, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer people traveling, flight schedules in and out of Las Vegas were slashed, and with fewer paying customers using our facilities, budgets were dramatically reduced as part of a wide-ranging cost containment program.

Key Links

Harry Reid International Airport to Reopen Sunset Viewing Area Ahead of Holiday Weekend (PDF)

Embedded Tweets

We've got BIG news… 📷👀🎉✈️ pic.twitter.com/Z2DLUU6Ap9 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 30, 2022

We know you've been missing the Sunset Viewing Area so here's a little nostalgia from 1978. Instagram user LVTodd shared this memorable throwback. He says his family enjoyed "good, cheap fun" watching planes land from what was then a dirt road.#TBT #NationalAviationWeek pic.twitter.com/jpswD3dbxA — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 20, 2020

To conserve resources and encourage social distancing, the Sunset Viewing Area will be closed until further notice beginning Wednesday, April 1.

#StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/4v15Jeuvge — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 31, 2020

Planeta