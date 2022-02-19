Las Vegas Airports

Photo: Ron Mader, December (some rights reserved)

Harry Reid (formerly McCarran) International Airport consists of 110 aircraft gates at two separate terminal buildings T1 – Terminal 1 and T3 – Terminal 3, each with its own parking garage, ticketing/check-in area, baggage claim, and shopping and dining options.

Since 2010, the international airport has seen a steady growth of passengers, from 3.6 million to a record 4.6 million in 2019.

The Club Airport Lounge

Access is permitted 3 hours prior to scheduled flight departure.

Ivanpah airport site will be needed to handle eventual overflow at Las Vegas’ Reid International Airport

Las Vegas to mark switchover to Harry Reid International Airport

Las Vegas part of Alaska Airline’s first-ever flight subscription service

Traveling with a four-legged friend or service animal over the holiday? 🦮🍂We have indoor and outdoor pet relief areas in both terminals for your convenience. #ThanksgivingTravelTip

Plane spotting. Free. Currently closed due to COVID19, the area is located on Sunrise between Paradise Road and Eastern Avenue. To listen to conversations among the pilots and the control tower, tune your radio to FM 101.1

To conserve resources and encourage social distancing, the Sunset Viewing Area will be closed until further notice beginning Wednesday, April 1.

