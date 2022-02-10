home Sports, USA Baseball in Las Vegas

Baseball in Las Vegas

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Sports USA
Posted on
Logos

Baseball fans have two great options in Las Vegas – the university’s UNLV Rebels and the minor league Las Vegas Aviators. There may even soon be a third independent option via a newly created league.

Twitter
AviatorsLV
@unlvbaseball
@mattneverett

UNLV
unlvrebels.com
Schedule
Summary
Tickets
Maps
Facebook
@unlvbaseball

Hashtag: #UNLVbaseball

Earl E. Wilson Stadium
The original Roger Barnson Baseball Field has been enhanced by the addition of the first-class 3,000 seat Earl E. Wilson Stadium with concessions. No Permit Required Parking in Lot S.
goo.gl/maps/5DgSYGS1CfgvH7CN6

Livestreaming
watchstadium.com

Las Vegas Aviators
2019 is the transition year as the Las Vegas Aviators continue playing after the Las Vegas 51s wrapped up their games. The brand new baseball park is in Summerlin.
milb.com/las-vegas
thelvballpark.com
Wikipedia
@AviatorsLV

Las Vegas Aviators Baseball

Embedded Tweets

Western Pro Baseball
westernprobaseball.com

Planeta.com

Baseball
Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Links
Sports Tourism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.