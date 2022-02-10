Baseball in Las Vegas

Logos
Baseball fans have two great options in Las Vegas – the university’s UNLV Rebels and the minor league Las Vegas Aviators. There may even soon be a third independent option via a newly created league.
AviatorsLV
@unlvbaseball
@mattneverett
UNLV
unlvrebels.com
Schedule
Summary
Tickets
Maps
Facebook
@unlvbaseball
Hashtag: #UNLVbaseball
Earl E. Wilson Stadium
The original Roger Barnson Baseball Field has been enhanced by the addition of the first-class 3,000 seat Earl E. Wilson Stadium with concessions. No Permit Required Parking in Lot S.
goo.gl/maps/5DgSYGS1CfgvH7CN6
Livestreaming
watchstadium.com
Las Vegas Aviators
2019 is the transition year as the Las Vegas Aviators continue playing after the Las Vegas 51s wrapped up their games. The brand new baseball park is in Summerlin.
milb.com/las-vegas
thelvballpark.com
Wikipedia
@AviatorsLV
Embedded Tweets
Western Pro Baseball
westernprobaseball.com
Planeta.com