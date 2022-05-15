Happy Birthday, Las Vegas

Photo: Ron Mader, Old Fort (Some rights reserved)

Happy #117 in 2022. Las Vegas celebrates its birthday on May 15. Hashtag: #HappyBirthdayVegas

As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Boulevard) were auctioned. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Old Fort, Natural History Museum, Neon Museum, and Mob Museum.

Vegas Days

lasvegasnevada.gov

Embedded Tweets

#ICYMI The Las Vegas Days Parade returns Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. – noon: https://t.co/xlpvXZsxOy 🥳



Want to participate in the parade? https://t.co/PqFnk2ZdCZ #FBF photos from the 1952 parade via @summacorp pic.twitter.com/mhB40SOqom — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 23, 2021

We're 114 today 😎 #HappyBirthdayVegas (credit: Julie Bergonz) We're taking a walk through history (and going to #lvcouncil) to celebrate so stay tuned 😉 pic.twitter.com/4qnCHQNW7t — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 15, 2019

To celebrate our birthday, a documentary about the early days of Las Vegas (before gambling and casinos!) will premiere on KCLV Channel 2 and our Facebook page (https://t.co/wIjfPHFFYv) tonight at 7 p.m. https://t.co/FRkKxALD40 #HappyBirthdayVegas pic.twitter.com/WG2ZcJUp46 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 15, 2019

Happy 114th Birthday to the @CityOfLasVegas! Share your favorite #Vegas memory with us. #HappyBirthdayVegas pic.twitter.com/EzeqEubL4S — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) May 15, 2019

Happy birthday to the @CityOfLasVegas! In 1905, the first lot of land was purchased in what would later become the Entertainment Capital of the World! @dylankendricktv has the story: https://t.co/5XdC6RXIB7 pic.twitter.com/1h17Ct0ptg — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 15, 2019

Happy 115th Birthday Las Vegas! ✨



At 114 years old, we are proud to be the oldest hotel in this incredible city. We know the history because we are the history.

Here’s to another century.🥂



Learn about our #Original10 rooms:https://t.co/kvYncfw8JC pic.twitter.com/OrVXJXTqSC — Golden Gate Hotel & Casino (@GoldenGateVegas) May 15, 2020

Elsewhere on the Web

“The City Of Las Vegas, The Early Years” Documentary

Happy birthday to the City of Las Vegas! – Fox 5

Planeta.com