Happy Birthday, Las Vegas

Photo: Ron Mader, Old Fort (Some rights reserved)
Happy #117 in 2022. Las Vegas celebrates its birthday on May 15. Hashtag: #HappyBirthdayVegas
As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Boulevard) were auctioned. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Old Fort, Natural History Museum, Neon Museum, and Mob Museum.
Vegas Days
lasvegasnevada.gov
Embedded Tweets
Elsewhere on the Web
“The City Of Las Vegas, The Early Years” Documentary
Happy birthday to the City of Las Vegas! – Fox 5
Planeta.com