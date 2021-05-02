home Cities, USA Happy Birthday, Las Vegas

Happy Birthday, Las Vegas

Photo: Old Fort

Happy #116 in 2021. Las Vegas celebrates its birthday on May 15. Hashtag: #HappyBirthdayVegas

As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Boulevard) were auctioned. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Old Fort, Natural History Museum, Neon Museum, and Mob Museum.

“The City Of Las Vegas, The Early Years” Documentary
Happy birthday to the City of Las Vegas! – Fox 5

Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Links
Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders
Las Vegas History
Downtown Las Vegas
05 • May • Mayo

