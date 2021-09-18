Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas

Favorite places in Las Vegas? I have a few faves, mostly family-friendly and inspired:

RTC Bikeshare

Clark County Wetlands Park

Community Healing Garden

Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace

Neon Museum

Old Fort Museum

Clark County Museum

Pinball Hall of Fame

Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

Vegas Vaquero

Seven Magic Mountains

Great Buns Bakery

Tomato Test Garden

Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden

Henderson Libraries

Happening now in downtown Las Vegas is the next big thing – micromobility via bike share. The BCycle / RTC Bike Share – rtcbikeshare.bcycle.com – is the go-to, slow adventure in one of the world’s most storied cities. Hashtag: #RTCBikeShare

Keep Vegas weir’d! For fans of quiet and urban ecotourism and conscious travel, one of the must visit places in Las Vegas is Clark County Wetlands Park just beyond the one-time football and rugby stadium.



The Las Vegas community has come together to build a new community healing garden as a prompt and thoughtful response to 2017’s Oct. 1 tragedy.

Can stacked, day-glo boulders be an inspired roadside attraction? Yes, with free admission. Seven Magic Mountains has been a go-to, whimsical delight since May 11, 2016 and is scheduled to be disassembled by the end of 2021. Hashtag: #7magicmountains



For those keen on public art – the sculptures, land art and ephemeral street art, one object deserving attention is located on the grounds of the McCarran Airport. Find the Vaquero (Cowboy) Statue by sculptor Luis Alfonso Jiménez, Jr on the xeriscaped hill close to where the old airport used to be.



Paiute land north of downtown is the site of NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, the largest medical and recreational marijuana marketplace in the world. With the largest windows of local dispensaries, this is a relaxed and breezy model of local dispensaries.

Clark County Museum covers 30 acres and includes exhibit halls, historic buildings, gazebo, a Union Pacific steam engine and railroad station, a nature trail and wikiup.

The Pinball Hall of Fame is a 10,000-square warehouse with rows and rows of playable pinball machines. It’s an amazing hands-on museum and one more reason to visit Trop. Just put your quarters into the machines you want to play.



Good signage! Always open and free to access.

Nevada’s first National Conservation Area (the seventh to be designated nationally). Today the nearly 200,000 acre Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System, and protected as a National Conservation Area.

This tribute to Las Vegas’ classic neon continues to upgrade by illuminating the past.

Just down the road from the Neon Museum is one of the oldest buildings in Las Vegas, part of Nevada State Park’s Old Mormon Fort Museum

Sunset Viewing Area

Plane spotting. Free. Currently closed due to COVID19, the area is located on Sunrise between Paradise Road and Eastern Avenue. To listen to conversations among the pilots and the control tower, tune your radio to FM 101.1

The newcomer on the Vegas Strip is a blast.

Pioneer Saloon (est. 1913) in Goodsprings

I mean, nothing says Sunday Funday like driving out to Goodsprings to hit the historic Pioneer Saloon (est. 1913) for a late lunch (Ghost Chile Burger for me) with my special lady.@LasVegasLocally #NVHistory @PioneerSaloonNV pic.twitter.com/FSy2CREmu8 — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) July 27, 2020

