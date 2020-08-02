home Cities, USA Las Vegas’ Fremont Street

A walk down Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas is a stroll through the ephemeral, the immediate now with buskers at established performing circles demand attention and offer varying qualities of music and photo opportunities.

Contrasted to the rest of the southwest and rural Nevada, Fremont Street is loud. The canopy lights up at night with shows designed to create neck cramps among the passerbys.

While there is a lot to see and do here, a few of our favorites:

Viva Vision Screen

El Portal
In the process of becoming a Taco Bell and Wahlburgers, the first air-conditioned building in Las Vegas was originally a movie theater. In later years it became a tourist gift shop featuring self-described Indian souvenirs.

Also of note:

The biggest pint in the world

The D has the Sigma Derby game

Slotzilla

