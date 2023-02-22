Photo: Sweet Tomato Test Garden (Some rights reserved)

Gardening in Las Vegas

Headlines

Landscape architect Melissa Gonzalez turns Las Vegas Valley yards into ‘sacred spaces’

Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal

Recommended Listening

Timing is everything: How to manage your Nevada garden this winter



‘Plants are responsive beings’: Desert Bloom hosts answer winter gardening questions

Summer gardening: Your questions answered and more for a lush desert garden

Gardening A Relief From The World’s Madness – Guests: Norm Schilling, owner, Schilling Horticulture; Angela O’Callaghan, social horticulturist, Nevada Cooperative Extension

From Nevada Public Radio: Desert Bloom

Nurseries

Star Nursery – @StarNursery

Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road – Facebook – @CactusJoes

Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants

moonvalleynurseries.com – @MVNArizona

Las Vegas State Tree Nursery

Features

Add plants to attract hummingbirds

Saving seeds from your garden is easy and free

Learn the secrets of high-desert gardening

Top Plant Nurseries In Las Vegas To Start Your Spring Garden

San Miguel Community Garden

https://www.facebook.com/groups/sanmiguelgarden

https://www.facebook.com/San-Miguel-Community-Garden-Las-Vegas-NV-746495205388386

Elsewhere on the Web

Garden Farms – Facebook

Master Gardeners of Clark County – goo.gl/maps/uFxHfAwSYaU9TKjFA

Xtremehorticulture of the Desert

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Clark County – Desert Gardening Newsletter

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program

Master Gardeners

growyourownnevada.com

High Country Gardens

Schilling Horticulture – Facebook

International Society of Arboriculture

Treesaregood.org

UNR College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

Soundbytes

“I have heard the adage ‘If you have a dollar, use 90 cents for the soil.’

– Jonathan Spears, owner of Sage Design Studios, Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal

Bingo

Caliche – Compost – Desert Plants – Drought – Drought-Tolerant – Emitters – Garden – Gardening – Irrigation – Soil – Water

Faves

Planeta