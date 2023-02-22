Photo: Sweet Tomato Test Garden (Some rights reserved)
Gardening in Las Vegas
Landscape architect Melissa Gonzalez turns Las Vegas Valley yards into ‘sacred spaces’
Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal
Timing is everything: How to manage your Nevada garden this winter
‘Plants are responsive beings’: Desert Bloom hosts answer winter gardening questions
Summer gardening: Your questions answered and more for a lush desert garden
Gardening A Relief From The World’s Madness – Guests: Norm Schilling, owner, Schilling Horticulture; Angela O’Callaghan, social horticulturist, Nevada Cooperative Extension
From Nevada Public Radio: Desert Bloom
Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road – Facebook – @CactusJoes
Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants
Las Vegas State Tree Nursery
Add plants to attract hummingbirds
Saving seeds from your garden is easy and free
Learn the secrets of high-desert gardening
Top Plant Nurseries In Las Vegas To Start Your Spring Garden
San Miguel Community Garden
University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Clark County – Desert Gardening Newsletter
University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program
UNR College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources
“I have heard the adage ‘If you have a dollar, use 90 cents for the soil.’
– Jonathan Spears, owner of Sage Design Studios, Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal
