Gardening in Las Vegas

Feb 21, 2023
Photo: Sweet Tomato Test Garden (Some rights reserved)

Headlines
Landscape architect Melissa Gonzalez turns Las Vegas Valley yards into ‘sacred spaces’
Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal

Recommended Listening

Timing is everything: How to manage your Nevada garden this winter


‘Plants are responsive beings’: Desert Bloom hosts answer winter gardening questions
Summer gardening: Your questions answered and more for a lush desert garden

Gardening A Relief From The World’s Madness – Guests: Norm Schilling, owner, Schilling HorticultureAngela O’Callaghan, social horticulturist, Nevada Cooperative Extension 

From Nevada Public Radio: Desert Bloom

Nurseries
Star Nursery@StarNursery
Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road – Facebook@CactusJoes
Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants
moonvalleynurseries.com@MVNArizona
Las Vegas State Tree Nursery

Features
Add plants to attract hummingbirds
Saving seeds from your garden is easy and free
Learn the secrets of high-desert gardening
Top Plant Nurseries In Las Vegas To Start Your Spring Garden

San Miguel Community Garden
https://www.facebook.com/groups/sanmiguelgarden
https://www.facebook.com/San-Miguel-Community-Garden-Las-Vegas-NV-746495205388386

Elsewhere on the Web
Garden FarmsFacebook
Master Gardeners of Clark Countygoo.gl/maps/uFxHfAwSYaU9TKjFA
Xtremehorticulture of the Desert

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Clark CountyDesert Gardening Newsletter

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program

Master Gardeners

growyourownnevada.com

High Country Gardens

Schilling HorticultureFacebook

International Society of Arboriculture

Treesaregood.org

UNR College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources

Soundbytes
“I have heard the adage ‘If you have a dollar, use 90 cents for the soil.’
– Jonathan Spears, owner of Sage Design Studios, Tips for small-space gardening – Review Journal

Bingo
Caliche – Compost – Desert Plants – Drought – Drought-Tolerant – Emitters – Garden – Gardening – Irrigation – Soil – Water

Faves

Las Vegas Sweet Tomato Test Garden

Planeta

Gardens
Horticulture
Permaculture
Mojave Desert
Tomatoes
Figs
Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas

