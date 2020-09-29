Las Vegas Community Healing Garden

The Las Vegas community has come together to build a new community healing garden as a prompt and thoughtful response to 2017’s Oct. 1 tragedy, when a lone gunman massacred 58 individuals and injured 526 more who were attending a music festival.

Stonerose Landscapes principals Jay Pleggenkuhle and Daniel Perez designed a memorial garden constructed on city of Las Vegas property at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard. The garden features a wall of remembrance, a grove of trees, shrubs, flowers, walkways of pavers and benches – all to create something beautiful out of something horrific.

“This is a community garden created by the community, for the community, to heal the community, Pleggenkuhle said. “The amazing thing about this project is that everything is donated.”

This garden park was completed in a matter of days days, in time for a ribbon-cutting at Friday, Oct. 6, with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin, and those who contributed and participated.

Hashtag: #Hearts4Vegas

Embedded Tweets

Live from the #lvhealinggarden at Charleston/Casino Center in downtown Las Vegas. It honors the 58 victims of the October 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas. It provides a calming place to process the tragic events in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas ❤️ https://t.co/nSRrakWIKQ — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 5, 2019

We are building a healing garden to honor the 59 victims of the #lasvegasshooting that opens Friday: https://t.co/9pxGtEPmPC #vegasstrong pic.twitter.com/AhlJJsK7VX — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 4, 2017

Over 200 volunteers are at the Community Healing Garden right now working to complete it before tonight's ribbon-cutting. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/x8L1phzYni — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 6, 2017

The #VegasStrong Community Healing Garden at Charleston/Casino Center in #dtlv ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kbo86HQTEU — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 9, 2017

January visit to the community healing garden https://t.co/ydQaIsh3J3 pic.twitter.com/kf90UUQbRp — Ron Mader (@ronmader) January 15, 2018

