The Las Vegas Monorail – lvmonorail.com – provides a quick and convenient connection along the Las Vegas Strip, linking riders to world-class restaurants, shows, shops, day/nightclubs, spas, hotels, and casinos.

Trains arrive every 4-8 minutes at each of the 7 stations.

The Las Vegas Monorail has customer service ticket offices at the following stations:

• Bally’s/Paris: 10 am – 6 pm

• Flamingo/Caesars Palace: 10 am – 6 pm

• Harrah’s/The LINQ: 10 am – 6 pm

• Westgate: 10 am – 6 pm

• SLS: 10 am – 6 pm

The Las Vegas Monorail also has two customer service ticket desks at MGM Grand (located in the Underground and the District):

• Sunday through Thursday: 9 am – 7 pm

• Friday & Saturday: 9 am – 9 pm

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Acquires Assets of the Las Vegas Monorail Company

Las Vegas Monorail Co. wants to take $100M gamble to expand

Monorail to McCarran? Still too expensive, executive says

SLS is the northernmost stop.

