Photo: Sahara Station
The Las Vegas Monorail – lvmonorail.com – provides a quick and convenient connection along the Las Vegas Strip, linking riders to world-class restaurants, shows, shops, day/nightclubs, spas, hotels, and casinos.
Trains arrive every 4-8 minutes at each of the 7 stations.
The Las Vegas Monorail has customer service ticket offices at the following stations:
• Bally’s/Paris: 10 am – 6 pm
• Flamingo/Caesars Palace: 10 am – 6 pm
• Harrah’s/The LINQ: 10 am – 6 pm
• Westgate: 10 am – 6 pm
• SLS: 10 am – 6 pm
The Las Vegas Monorail also has two customer service ticket desks at MGM Grand (located in the Underground and the District):
• Sunday through Thursday: 9 am – 7 pm
• Friday & Saturday: 9 am – 9 pm
Key Links
https://www.lvmonorail.com
https://www.lvmonorail.com/google-map
https://www.facebook.com/lvmonorail
@lvmonorail
Headlines
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Acquires Assets of the Las Vegas Monorail Company
Las Vegas Monorail Co. wants to take $100M gamble to expand
Monorail to McCarran? Still too expensive, executive says
Monorail Stations
SLS is the northernmost stop.
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com