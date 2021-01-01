home USA New Years in Las Vegas (2021)

New Years in Las Vegas (2021)

Las Vegas – Things will be different for this year’s New Year’s celebrations on Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. Hashtags: #NYE2021, #VegasNYE

Keep an eye on the limited admission, no live music Fremont Street Experience.

No fireworks from the strip. The only fireworks show takes place downtown from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel and Casino.

