New Years in Las Vegas (2021)

Las Vegas – Things will be different for this year’s New Year’s celebrations on Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. Hashtags: #NYE2021, #VegasNYE

Keep an eye on the limited admission, no live music Fremont Street Experience.

No fireworks from the strip. The only fireworks show takes place downtown from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel and Casino.

A moody sky over Las Vegas for our final day of 2020! I’m live from @PlazaLasVegas with the forecast and a preview of tonight’s fireworks show on @KTNV. We’re #BettingOn21! pic.twitter.com/9xlWKmVrSF — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) December 31, 2020

CROWD CONTROL: When you buy that $25 wristband to get into the Fremont Street Experience on New Year's Eve, you're not really buying a ticket to a show … you're just getting a smaller crowd https://t.co/qJ7bCfgnsH #8NN #VegasNYE — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) December 30, 2020

200,000 people are expected to visit Las Vegas for New Year's, according to LVMPD. 🎲🧪 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 29, 2020

