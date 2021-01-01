New Years in Las Vegas (2021)

Photo: Gambling
Las Vegas – Things will be different for this year’s New Year’s celebrations on Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. Hashtags: #NYE2021, #VegasNYE
Keep an eye on the limited admission, no live music Fremont Street Experience.
No fireworks from the strip. The only fireworks show takes place downtown from the rooftop of the Plaza Hotel and Casino.
Embedded Tweets
Elsewhere on the Web
vegasexperience.com/nye
Headlines
Even with pandemic, officials expect large crowds for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
What to expect from Las Vegas’ only New Year’s Eve fireworks show
Planeta.com