Photo: Ron Mader, Bike2Art (Some rights reserved)

Las Vegas – Thousands are expected to celebrate the new year on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown. This year’s theme: “Let’s go big.”

Headline

By the numbers: Big New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas – KTLA

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: A guide to fireworks, concerts and parties

Elsewhere on the Web

vegasexperience.com/nye

Planeta