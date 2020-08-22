Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

Photo

Welcome to the Mojave Desert. Las Vegas has both oasis-like escapes and more natural desert lands. There’s something for everyone if you know where and when to look.

Among our favorites:

Clark County Wetlands

Red Rock Canyon

Clark County Sunset Park

Pittman Wash

We still have to visit Sloan Canyon and Tule Springs.

Further out there is Hoover Dam, Lake Mead NRA, Valley of Fire, Spring Mountains, Frenchman’s Mountain, and the Desert Wildlife Center.

The parks are linked by a series of hiking and biking trails.

And if you enjoy these natural spaces, you might to visit the Ethel M Botanic Garden, a curated collection of desert plants with educational signage! Next to this garden is the Ethel M Store with chocolate for sale and an accessible and hygienic factory tour.

Key Links

lasvegasnevada.gov

clarkcountynv.gov

cityofhenderson.com

Vegas Valley Rim Trail

http://lasvegasweekly.com/as-we-see-it/2014/mar/22/100-miles-awesome-checking-vegas-valley-rim-trail/

http://www.outsidelasvegas.org/what-we-do/vegas-valley-rim-trail

http://rivermountainstrail.org

@vvrtrail @OutsideLasVegas@CityOfLasVegas

Camping

koa.com/campgrounds/las-vegas

Our parks remain open. Please practice safe social distancing.



Find a park near you: https://t.co/Rme4MUeqVB Pictured: Floyd Lamb Park



For the latest updates, please visit https://t.co/ZqNk1ix5HO pic.twitter.com/CEnzN0pKuF — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 22, 2020

Weather should be great tomorrow – kids have the day off from school. Come out and enjoy this fun and educational event at Sunset Park Lake! #Vegas International #Migratory Bird Day. pic.twitter.com/ERvijAwoTs — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 21, 2017

I knew that had to be Clark County Wetlands Park — a real treasure. The nature center there is informative and fun.

Sloan Canyon is mesmerizingly quiet. I love roaming around in it. And after a rain the scent of the creosote bushes is almost overpowering. pic.twitter.com/aaE6biXIX9 — Marilyn Terrell (@Marilyn_Res) March 3, 2019

