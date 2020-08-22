Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

Photo
Welcome to the Mojave Desert. Las Vegas has both oasis-like escapes and more natural desert lands. There’s something for everyone if you know where and when to look.
Among our favorites:
Clark County Wetlands
Red Rock Canyon
Clark County Sunset Park
Pittman Wash
We still have to visit Sloan Canyon and Tule Springs.
Further out there is Hoover Dam, Lake Mead NRA, Valley of Fire, Spring Mountains, Frenchman’s Mountain, and the Desert Wildlife Center.
The parks are linked by a series of hiking and biking trails.
And if you enjoy these natural spaces, you might to visit the Ethel M Botanic Garden, a curated collection of desert plants with educational signage! Next to this garden is the Ethel M Store with chocolate for sale and an accessible and hygienic factory tour.
Key Links
lasvegasnevada.gov
clarkcountynv.gov
cityofhenderson.com
Vegas Valley Rim Trail
http://lasvegasweekly.com/as-we-see-it/2014/mar/22/100-miles-awesome-checking-vegas-valley-rim-trail/
http://www.outsidelasvegas.org/what-we-do/vegas-valley-rim-trail
http://rivermountainstrail.org
@vvrtrail @OutsideLasVegas@CityOfLasVegas
Camping
koa.com/campgrounds/las-vegas
