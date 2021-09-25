home Cities, Local Public Art in Las Vegas

Public Art in Las Vegas

Photo: Shadows

The following are snapshots of public art and street art in greater Las Vegas, part of our modified, off-the-beaten track approach to the Grand Circle of the Southwest.

Life is Beautiful
Skateboarding fish, spellbound lemurs: The murals of Life is Beautiful
Murals of Life is Beautiful remain after music ends

Downtown Murals
playcation.vegas
tayloredphotomemories.com
findmasa.com

Twitter
@nevadaart
@CityOfLasVegas
@LasVegasPaco

Downtown
Ever-changing street landscape in DTLV.

Downtown Murals / Street Art
https://www.neighborhoods.com/blog/your-guide-to-the-murals-of-downtown-las-vegas
https://www.tayloredphotomemories.com/las-vegas-murals-guide
http://www.plazahotelcasino.com/blog/dface-unveils-latest-las-vegas-downtown-art
http://dtlv.com/2017/06/02/erogenous-zone-cultural-corridor – 705 N. Las Vegas Blvd
https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/843174228564234240
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-murals-20170221-story.html

Wayne Littlejohn
http://www.littlejohnstudio.com/atomic-tumbleweed
http://wayne-littlejohn.squarespace.com
Artist goes nuclear with latest Sin City sculpture
‘Atomic Tumbleweed’ unveiling set Thursday in downtown Las Vegas – 8NN
https://www.facebook.com/Wayne-Littlejohn-1929839510617012

Wheel of Misfortune
Behind Lake Mead Boat Storage at Lake Las Vegas
Reddit

Wheel of Misfortune from Sarah E. on Vimeo

Faves

Seven Magic Mountains
Neon Museum

Planeta.com

Public Art
Las Vegas, Nevada
Downtown Las Vegas
Bike Share in Las Vegas

