Public Art in Las Vegas

The following are snapshots of public art and street art in greater Las Vegas, part of our modified, off-the-beaten track approach to the Grand Circle of the Southwest.

Life is Beautiful

Skateboarding fish, spellbound lemurs: The murals of Life is Beautiful

Murals of Life is Beautiful remain after music ends

Downtown Murals

playcation.vegas

tayloredphotomemories.com

findmasa.com

Embedded Tweets

Check out this piece by Portuguese artist Vhils. His trademark is the forming of dramatic, oversized portraits made by carving outdoor walls. This work is located on 7th between Ogden & Stewart. 🎨🖌️

More #DTLV #murals: https://t.co/7QDnZq8DuJ#downtownvegas #lasvegas #vegas pic.twitter.com/OY2up6KwUW — DTLVAlliance (@DTLVAlliance) March 1, 2021

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: @LasVegasPaco discusses the art scene in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas.#13DigitalExclusive | More: https://t.co/Oias9BKznD pic.twitter.com/3PV7whURZ2 — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) September 26, 2019

#SundayMorning: it's a beautiful day to go see some of the amazing art in #DTLV 🎨 💗 pic.twitter.com/vOrDnu9rAW — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 31, 2019

Name a better neon arch pic.twitter.com/ue7yEWj9YB — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 6, 2020

Videos

Twitter

@nevadaart

@CityOfLasVegas

@LasVegasPaco

Downtown

Ever-changing street landscape in DTLV.

Downtown Murals / Street Art

https://www.neighborhoods.com/blog/your-guide-to-the-murals-of-downtown-las-vegas

https://www.tayloredphotomemories.com/las-vegas-murals-guide

http://www.plazahotelcasino.com/blog/dface-unveils-latest-las-vegas-downtown-art

http://dtlv.com/2017/06/02/erogenous-zone-cultural-corridor – 705 N. Las Vegas Blvd

https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/843174228564234240

http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-murals-20170221-story.html

Wayne Littlejohn

http://www.littlejohnstudio.com/atomic-tumbleweed

http://wayne-littlejohn.squarespace.com

Artist goes nuclear with latest Sin City sculpture

‘Atomic Tumbleweed’ unveiling set Thursday in downtown Las Vegas – 8NN

https://www.facebook.com/Wayne-Littlejohn-1929839510617012

Wheel of Misfortune

Behind Lake Mead Boat Storage at Lake Las Vegas

Reddit

Wheel of Misfortune from Sarah E. on Vimeo

Faves

Planeta.com