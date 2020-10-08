Public Art in Las Vegas

Photo: Art Motel
The following are snapshots of public art and street art in greater Las Vegas, part of our modified, off-the-beaten track approach to the Grand Circle of the Southwest.
Embedded Tweets
Videos
@nevadaart
@CityOfLasVegas
@LasVegasPaco
Downtown
Ever-changing street landscape in DTLV.
https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/843174228564234240
Downtown Murals / Street Art
https://www.neighborhoods.com/blog/your-guide-to-the-murals-of-downtown-las-vegas
https://www.tayloredphotomemories.com/las-vegas-murals-guide
http://www.plazahotelcasino.com/blog/dface-unveils-latest-las-vegas-downtown-art
http://dtlv.com/2017/06/02/erogenous-zone-cultural-corridor – 705 N. Las Vegas Blvd
https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/843174228564234240
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-murals-20170221-story.html
Wheel of Misfortune
Behind Lake Mead Boat Storage at Lake Las Vegas
Reddit
Wheel of Misfortune from Sarah E. on Vimeo/
Faves
Planeta.com