Living Green Super Recycling Day 2021

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021 USA
Date to be announced/confirmed: Living Green Super Recycling Day 2021

Super Recycle event postponed due to pandemic, will be scheduled later in 2021@8NewsNow
How to recycle your old electronics and batteries@lasvegasweekly

8 News Now: The event is expected to be scheduled sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will take place at the UNLV Thomas and Mack Center. The annual event keeps old electronics out of landfills and gives people a safe way to dispose of personal documents.

8newsnow.com/super-recycle

Las Vegas News
Las Vegas, Nevada
Recycling
Living Green Super Recycling Day 2020

