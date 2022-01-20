Photo: Ron Mader, January (Some rights reserved)

Publisher’s note: This page explores one of the busiest corridors in USA, the Las Vegas Strip, on Las Vegas Boulevard.

We are taking a new look at the recently-reopened iconic destination and resort corredor. COVID19 continues. Looking for masked visitors. New in the past year: Resorts World. Also the 2021 re-opening of Pinball Hall of Fame. See it before it’s gone in 2022: the volcano at the Mirage.

Stray Observations

The Las Vegas Strip continues to be among the world’s most interesting and instagrammable places. Ginormous resorts stand on the ground of older venues blasted in spectacular fashion.

Be aware that ‘the strip’ is part of and not part of Las Vegas. It’s plunked inside the jurisdiction of Clark County and is considered a separate entity from Downtown Las Vegas.

Headlines

Best Quick and Cheap Eats on the Vegas Strip – Thrillist

Deal frenzy reshapes Las Vegas Strip – Axios

This $5-billion Moon-themed Resort Is Coming to Las Vegas — Complete With an ‘Active Lunar Colony’ and Spaceship Nightclub

VICI Properties buying rival MGM Growth for $17.2 billion, will become Strip’s largest landowner

Las Vegas Sands’ shake-up on the Strip

The Boulevard won’t be back fully for a while, but Las Vegas’ heartbeat is showing signs of life

LA favorite Lucha VaVoom brings masked wrestling to the Strip—where it belongs

What The Strip Can Teach Us About Urban Planning

Recycling: The Strip’s best kept secret

Pedestrian Bridges

The first Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridges were built at Tropicana Avenue, opening in 1995. The next will be located at the intersection of Sahara.

Latest bridge over the Las Vegas Strip opens to pedestrians – RJ (2019)

#lvcouncil approved a contract to fund the preliminary design of a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Sahara Avenue & Las Vegas Boulevard. The project is in coordination with @ClarkCountyNV & @RTCSNV.



A final design is scheduled to be completed in the next year. pic.twitter.com/pvOypOd9if — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 17, 2021

Brightline West

Brightline buys land near Las Vegas Strip for high-speed rail station – Las Vegas Sun

It's official. We have acquired our future home in Las Vegas! Our new home will have easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, @Raiders, @AllegiantStadm, and @LASairport. The 110-acre site is expected to carry more than 11 million passengers annually. pic.twitter.com/cFVerEUQpg — Brightline West (@BrightlineWest) July 6, 2021

Places to eat

Peppermill, 2985 South Las Vegas Blvd

El Segundo Sol

Eataly Las Vegas – Flickr

Sahara Las Vegas

2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: October 7, 1952

Previously SLS, which opened August 23, 2014

Betting Big: New Hotels Go All In on Las Vegas Strip – NBC

SLS Loses a Sushi Restaurant in March – Vegas Eater

Wikipedia

Circus Circus

2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard

THE Steak House – Full Menu (opened in early 80s)

@circusvegas

Wikipedia

Carnivores, when this place reopens, we should go out for a steak dinner 🥩 @circusvegas pic.twitter.com/OAsB9SsS66 — Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 18, 2020

Resorts World

3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Wikipedia

Wynn

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening Date: April 28, 2005

Wikipdia

Encore

3121 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening Date: December 22, 2008

Wikipedia

Venetian

3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening Date: May 3, 1999

Wikipedia

Crane at Venetian looks like it’s for completion of St. Regis tower! On hold since 2008. https://t.co/rDDubTyltN pic.twitter.com/clwossD46m — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 24, 2018

Wikipedia: MSG Sphere at The Venetian, 255 Sands Avenue, is a sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena being built in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip and east of the Venetian resort.

Mirage

3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: November 22, 1989

The Mirage was the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in 16 years, after the completion of the MGM Grand in 1973. When it opened, The Mirage was the first casino to use security cameras full-time on all table games.

@TheMirageLV

Steve Wynn’s Mirage Transformed Las Vegas and the Very Idea of Luxury

Wikipedia

Beginning January 4, 2021, The Mirage will be open each week from Thursday at noon to Monday at noon. For continuously updated information please visit: https://t.co/Ol6b5Hbgj5 pic.twitter.com/rHLlrX7qHZ — The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) December 21, 2020

Volcano

The Volcano fires on the hour at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, and 11pm.

Fiery Rebirth (2008)

Flamingo

3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard (and Flamingo)

The Flamingo, which ushered in Las Vegas glamour and gangsters, turns 75

Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date‎: ‎August 5, 1966

Wikipedia

@CaesarsPalace

Bellagio

3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Paris

3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date‎: ‎September 1, 1999

Wikipedia

Related to the Eiffel Tower: Reserve table 56. Trust us on this one. pic.twitter.com/xCapfXCNQF — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) February 28, 2019

In celebration of our Platinum Anniversary, our Eiffel Tower lights up the #LasVegasStrip with a new light show. 🇫🇷✨ #ForeverInParis #LightUpTheNight pic.twitter.com/h3TLRRP717 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 28, 2019

Aria

3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: December 16, 2009

Wikipedia

MGM Resorts purchases CityCenter, sells Aria/Vdara for cash https://t.co/9JFhmwwITM — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 1, 2021

LInq

3535 South Las Vegas Blvd

High Roller

@highrollervegas

Stage Door Casino

4000 Linq Lane

Waldorf Astoria

3752 South Las Vegas Blvd

Skybar

Tea lounge

@WA_LasVegas

Park MGM

3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: June 21, 1996 (as Monte Carlo)

Wikipedia

CityCenter

3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: December 16, 2009

CityCenter is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the United States. The project was started by MGM Mirage and Dubai World. The complex opened on December 16, 2009 and at a pricetag of $8.5 billion, occupies 67 acres of the Las Vegas Strip between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard. More than $40 million was spent on outdoor art, including original sculptures and a colorful bouquet of canoes.

Wikipedia

Rollercoaster

The All-Day Scream Pass is available.

T-Mobile Arena

3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: April 6, 2016

Wikipedia

There are hundreds of statues and busts throughout the Palace. Which is your favorite? #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/xEwq59p0gs — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) April 16, 2020

New York-New York Hotel and Casino

3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: January 3, 1997

Wikipedia

New York-New York opened its doors on January 3, 1997. Happy 25th @NYNYVegas! 🍎🎢🏙️ pic.twitter.com/Mh3u1OjebI — Maverick Helicopters (@MaverickHeli) January 3, 2022

A little bit of New York in the desert. #8NN pic.twitter.com/Vh0fA0orOt — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 17, 2021

MGM Grand

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: December 18, 1993

The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States with 6,851 rooms.

Wikipedia

@MGMResortsIntl

Tropicana

3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: April 4, 1957

Wikipedia

2020 Sale

Luxor

3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard

October 15, 1993

Wikipedia

@LuxorLV

Mandalay Bay

3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: March 2, 1999

Mandalay Bay might be the most complete and quintessential Las Vegas resort

Wikipedia

Green or Greenwashing

In U.S. building industry, is it too easy to be green? – USA Today

Gambling Green – Travel Weekly

TW USA: Sustainable and responsible tourism greenwashing

Strip resorts lauded for diversity and environmental efforts

Elsewhere on the Web

Embedded Tweets

The unincorporated township of Paradise City, NV was formed on Dec 8, 1950 mostly to prevent annexation of the Las Vegas Strip by the City of Las Vegas. As most know, the Las Vegas Strip is not technically in Las Vegas. https://t.co/su9mhLdOvG pic.twitter.com/SgX8uBRpje — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) December 8, 2021

Over the Strip, August 1970 pic.twitter.com/6sv8kdzmmL — Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) August 27, 2020

#TheStripStartsHere slogan has stirred quite the debate. https://t.co/bjlxt3j8mn — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) July 4, 2019

The video of our billboard in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip now has over 1.5 million views. Thank you for helping us document Trump's failures both in real spaces and on https://t.co/slPbzapGwt, a site that we own because Trump was too incompetent to purchase it. pic.twitter.com/cw5Pd1WsZG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 18, 2020

Treasure Hunt

Oldest building on The Strip

Treasure Island

The wait is almost over: A closer look at Cirque du Soleil’s restart in Las Vegas

Recommended Listening

Lessons from Las Vegas – 99% Invincible

Wikipedia

Las Vegas Strip

Oldest building on The Strip

Places