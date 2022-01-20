Photo: Ron Mader, January (Some rights reserved)
Publisher’s note: This page explores one of the busiest corridors in USA, the Las Vegas Strip, on Las Vegas Boulevard.
We are taking a new look at the recently-reopened iconic destination and resort corredor. COVID19 continues. Looking for masked visitors. New in the past year: Resorts World. Also the 2021 re-opening of Pinball Hall of Fame. See it before it’s gone in 2022: the volcano at the Mirage.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Xvv85kcG9AXwydQPA
Stray Observations
The Las Vegas Strip continues to be among the world’s most interesting and instagrammable places. Ginormous resorts stand on the ground of older venues blasted in spectacular fashion.
Be aware that ‘the strip’ is part of and not part of Las Vegas. It’s plunked inside the jurisdiction of Clark County and is considered a separate entity from Downtown Las Vegas.
Headlines
Best Quick and Cheap Eats on the Vegas Strip – Thrillist
Deal frenzy reshapes Las Vegas Strip – Axios
This $5-billion Moon-themed Resort Is Coming to Las Vegas — Complete With an ‘Active Lunar Colony’ and Spaceship Nightclub
VICI Properties buying rival MGM Growth for $17.2 billion, will become Strip’s largest landowner
Las Vegas Sands’ shake-up on the Strip
The Boulevard won’t be back fully for a while, but Las Vegas’ heartbeat is showing signs of life
LA favorite Lucha VaVoom brings masked wrestling to the Strip—where it belongs
What The Strip Can Teach Us About Urban Planning
Recycling: The Strip’s best kept secret
Pedestrian Bridges
The first Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridges were built at Tropicana Avenue, opening in 1995. The next will be located at the intersection of Sahara.
Latest bridge over the Las Vegas Strip opens to pedestrians – RJ (2019)
Brightline West
Brightline buys land near Las Vegas Strip for high-speed rail station – Las Vegas Sun
brightlinewestconstruction.com
@BrightlineWest
Places to eat
Peppermill, 2985 South Las Vegas Blvd – @PeppermillVegas
El Segundo Sol, @ElSegundoSol
Eataly Las Vegas – Flickr
Sahara Las Vegas
2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: October 7, 1952
saharalasvegas.com
Previously SLS, which opened August 23, 2014
Betting Big: New Hotels Go All In on Las Vegas Strip – NBC
SLS Loses a Sushi Restaurant in March – Vegas Eater
Wikipedia
Circus Circus
2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard
circuscircus.com
THE Steak House – Full Menu (opened in early 80s)
@circusvegas
Facebook
Wikipedia
10-things-were-unashamed-to-say-we-love-about-circus-circus/
https://lasvegasmagazine.com/dining/2016/jun/10/the-steak-house-at-circus-circus-las-vegas-strip
Resorts World
3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard
rwlasvegas.com – @ResortsWorldLV
fealasvegas.com/portfolio/item/resorts-world
Wikipedia
Wynn
3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening Date: April 28, 2005
Wikipdia
Encore
3121 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening Date: December 22, 2008
Wikipedia
Venetian
3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening Date: May 3, 1999
venetian.com
Facebook.com/VenetianLasVegas
Youtube.com/venetianvegas
royalbritanniapub.com
taogroup.com
tripadvisor.com
Wikipedia
Wikipedia: MSG Sphere at The Venetian, 255 Sands Avenue, is a sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena being built in Paradise, Nevada, near the Las Vegas Strip and east of the Venetian resort.
msgsphere.com
Mirage
3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: November 22, 1989
The Mirage was the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in 16 years, after the completion of the MGM Grand in 1973. When it opened, The Mirage was the first casino to use security cameras full-time on all table games.
mirage.com
show booking
@TheMirageLV
Steve Wynn’s Mirage Transformed Las Vegas and the Very Idea of Luxury
Wikipedia
Volcano
The Volcano fires on the hour at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, and 11pm.
mirage.mgmresorts.com
tripadvisor.com
Fiery Rebirth (2008)
Flamingo
3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard (and Flamingo)
caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas – @FlamingoVegas
The Flamingo, which ushered in Las Vegas glamour and gangsters, turns 75
Caesars Palace
3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: August 5, 1966
caesars.com/caesars-palace
Cleopatras barge lounge
Wikipedia
@CaesarsPalace
Bellagio
3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard
bellagio.mgmresorts.com
earthcam.net
Paris
3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: September 1, 1999
caesars.com
Wikipedia
Aria
3730 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 16, 2009
aria.mgmresorts.com
Wikipedia
LInq
3535 South Las Vegas Blvd
caesars.com/linq
High Roller
@highrollervegas
Stage Door Casino
4000 Linq Lane
stagedoorcasino.com
Waldorf Astoria
3752 South Las Vegas Blvd
waldorfastorialasvegas.com – @WA_LasVegas
Skybar
Tea lounge
@WA_LasVegas
Park MGM
3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: June 21, 1996 (as Monte Carlo)
parkmgm.com
mgmresorts.com
Parking
Wikipedia
CityCenter
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 16, 2009
CityCenter is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the United States. The project was started by MGM Mirage and Dubai World. The complex opened on December 16, 2009 and at a pricetag of $8.5 billion, occupies 67 acres of the Las Vegas Strip between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard. More than $40 million was spent on outdoor art, including original sculptures and a colorful bouquet of canoes.
Wikipedia
Rollercoaster
The All-Day Scream Pass is available.
https://www.vegas.com/attractions/on-the-strip/ny-ny-roller-coaster/
https://www.newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html
T-Mobile Arena
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 6, 2016
t-mobilearena.com
arena tours
events
Wikipedia
New York-New York Hotel and Casino
3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: January 3, 1997
Wikipedia
MGM Grand
3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 18, 1993
The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States with 6,851 rooms.
Wikipedia
@MGMResortsIntl
Tropicana
3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 4, 1957
troplv.com
Wikipedia
2020 Sale
Luxor
3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard
October 15, 1993
luxor.mgmresorts.com
Wikipedia
@LuxorLV
Mandalay Bay
3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: March 2, 1999
mandalaybay.com
Mandalay Bay might be the most complete and quintessential Las Vegas resort
Wikipedia
Green or Greenwashing
In U.S. building industry, is it too easy to be green? – USA Today
Gambling Green – Travel Weekly
TW USA: Sustainable and responsible tourism greenwashing
Strip resorts lauded for diversity and environmental efforts
Elsewhere on the Web
Parking Fees – Las Vegas Advisor
https://www.lasvegashowto.com/walking-the-strip
Embedded Tweets
Treasure Hunt
Oldest building on The Strip
Treasure Island
The wait is almost over: A closer look at Cirque du Soleil’s restart in Las Vegas
Recommended Listening
Lessons from Las Vegas – 99% Invincible
Wikipedia
Las Vegas Strip
Oldest building on The Strip
Places