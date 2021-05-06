Publisher’s note: Organization on this page is a bit random and suggestions are most welcome as we make needed updates. This page explores what is usually Las Vegas Boulevard’s busiest corridor, the Las Vegas Strip.

We are taking a new look at the recently-reopened iconic destination. COVID19 continues. Looking for masked visitors. Opening in Summer 2021: Resorts World. Also, re-opening: Pinball Hall of Fame.

The Las Vegas Strip continues to be one of the world’s most interesting and instagrammable places. It’s visually arresting and storied so much it’s impossible not to enjoy the tales of visitors and locals.

The strip is part of and not part of Las Vegas. It’s plunked in the middle of Clark County and is considered a separate entity from Downtown Las Vegas.

goo.gl/maps/Xvv85kcG9AXwydQPA



Las Vegas Sands’ shake-up on the Strip

Strip check: The Boulevard won’t be back fully for a while, but Las Vegas’ heartbeat is showing signs of life

LA favorite Lucha VaVoom brings masked wrestling to the Strip—where it belongs

Learning-from-las-vegas-what-the-strip-can-teach-us-about-urban-planning

recycling-strips-best-kept-secret

Peppermill, 2985 South Las Vegas Blvd – @PeppermillVegas

El Segundo Sol, https://twitter.com/ElSegundoSol

Waldorf Astoria

3752 South Las Vegas Blvd

waldorfastorialasvegas.com – @WA_LasVegas

Skybar

@WA_LasVegas

Park MGM

3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: June 21, 1996; 22 years ago (as Monte Carlo)

parkmgm.com

mgmresorts.com

Mama Rabbit

vegas.eater.com

newsroom.mgmresorts.com

https://twitter.com/VitalVegas/status/1191075733881311233

Eataly

Eataly Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay

3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: March 2, 1999

https://www.mandalaybay.com

https://lasvegasweekly.com/column/incidental-tourist/2019/feb/28/two-decades-in-mandalay-bay-might-be-the-most-comp

Flamingo

3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard

caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas



Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date‎: ‎August 5, 1966

https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/things-to-do/cleopatras-barge

@CaesarsPalace

https://twitter.com/CaesarsPalace/status/1250891765768478723

CityCenter

3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: December 16, 2009

CityCenter is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the United States. The project was started by MGM Mirage and Dubai World. The complex opened on December 16, 2009 and at a pricetag of $8.5 billion, occupies 67 acres of the Las Vegas Strip between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

More than $40 million was spent on outdoor art, including original sculptures and a colorful bouquet of canoes.

New York-New York Hotel and Casino

3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: January 3, 1997; 21 years ago

Rollercoaster

The All-Day Scream Pass is available.

https://www.vegas.com/attractions/on-the-strip/ny-ny-roller-coaster/

https://www.newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html

T-Mobile Arena

3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: April 6, 2016

http://www.t-mobilearena.com

http://www.t-mobilearena.com/plan-your-visit/arena-tours

Venetian

3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard

https://www.venetian.com

https://www.facebook.com/VenetianLasVegas

https://www.youtube.com/venetianvegas

http://royalbritanniapub.com

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d15018431-Reviews-Royal_Britannia_Gastropub-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html



Crane at Venetian looks like it’s for completion of St. Regis tower! On hold since 2008. https://t.co/rDDubTyltN pic.twitter.com/clwossD46m — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 24, 2018

Sahara Las Vegas

2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard

saharalasvegas.com

Previously SLS, which opened August 23, 2014

Betting Big: New Hotels Go All In on Las Vegas Strip – NBC

The Strip’s New Monkey Business – David G. Schwartz/Vegas Seven

SLS Loses a Sushi Restaurant in March – Vegas Eater

Mirage

3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: November 22, 1989

The Mirage was the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in 16 years, after the completion of the MGM Grand in 1973. When it opened, The Mirage was the first casino to use security cameras full-time on all table games.

mirage.com

show booking

@TheMirageLV

Beginning January 4, 2021, The Mirage will be open each week from Thursday at noon to Monday at noon. For continuously updated information please visit: https://t.co/Ol6b5Hbgj5 pic.twitter.com/rHLlrX7qHZ — The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) December 21, 2020

MGM Grand

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: December 18, 1993

The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States with 6,851 rooms.

@MGMResortsIntl

Tropicana

3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date: April 4, 1957

troplv.com

2020 Sale

Resorts World

https://www.fealasvegas.com/portfolio/item/resorts-world



https://twitter.com/ClarkCountyNV/status/1386375169690636288

Stratosphere

2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Opening: April 30, 1996

stratospherehotel.com

LInq

https://www.caesars.com/linq

3535 South Las Vegas Blvd

High Roller

https://twitter.com/highrollervegas

Stage Door Casino

stagedoorcasino.com

4000 Linq Lane

Paris

3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Opening date‎: ‎September 1, 1999

https://www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas

In celebration of our Platinum Anniversary, our Eiffel Tower lights up the #LasVegasStrip with a new light show. 🇫🇷✨ #ForeverInParis #LightUpTheNight pic.twitter.com/h3TLRRP717 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 28, 2019

Related to the Eiffel Tower: Reserve table 56. Trust us on this one. pic.twitter.com/xCapfXCNQF — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) February 28, 2019

Circus Circus

2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard

circuscircus.com

THE Steak House – Full Menu (opened in early 80s)

@circusvegas

Facebook

10-things-were-unashamed-to-say-we-love-about-circus-circus/

https://lasvegasmagazine.com/dining/2016/jun/10/the-steak-house-at-circus-circus-las-vegas-strip





Carnivores, when this place reopens, we should go out for a steak dinner 🥩 @circusvegas pic.twitter.com/OAsB9SsS66 — Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 18, 2020

Green or Greenwashing

In U.S. building industry, is it too easy to be green? – USA Today

Gambling Green – Travel Weekly

TW USA: Sustainable and responsible tourism greenwashing

Strip resorts lauded for diversity and environmental efforts

Wynn

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard

https://eliolv.com

@elio_lv

@enriqueolvera

Wynn Las Vegas announces ‘reimagined’ buffet to close indefinitely

