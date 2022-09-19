Vegas Vaquero

Photo: Ron Mader, Vaquero (Some rights reserved)

Las Vegas – Easy to drive by. Difficult to access on foot.

For those keen on public art – the sculptures, land art and ephemeral street art, one object deserving attention is located on the grounds of the Harry Reid Airport. Find the Vaquero (Cowboy) Statue by sculptor Luis Alfonso Jiménez, Jr on the xeriscaped hill.

Consult the Google map.

I first saw one of his works at the University of Texas and fell in love with the unabashed excess of color and motion. According to the Handbook of Texas Online: “His sculpture Vaquero pays homage to the fact that Mexican vaqueros were the forerunners of American cowboys.”

There are some signs of aging, splotches on the paint. Even in distress, the vaquero is a recommended-visit. Read more about the artist and this work in the Austin Chronicle feature Larger than Life.

Luis Alfonso Jiménez, Jr had a brash, eye-popping style and his work can also be seen in Austin, Texas, and at the Denver Airport.

Questions for the Airport

Are there guided tours of the airport? Of the airport art? = ¿Hay visitas guiadas al aeropuerto? ¿Del arte del aeropuerto?

What is the safest way to visit El Vaquero on foot? = ¿Cuál es la forma más segura de visitar El Vaquero a pie?

What’s the history of El Vaquero and why is it here? = ¿Cuál es la historia de El Vaquero y por qué está aquí?

Questions for everyone

What are your favorite, must-see public art installations in Las Vegas? = ¿Cuáles son sus instalaciones de arte público favoritas y imperdibles en Las Vegas?

What Las Vegas must-sees would you add to a creative visual treasure hunt? = ¿Qué visitas obligadas de Las Vegas agregarías a una creativa búsqueda del tesoro visual?

Have you seen any other sculptures by Luis Jimenez? = ¿Has visto alguna otra escultura de Luis Jiménez?

Background

The vaquero is a horse-mounted livestock herder of a tradition that originated on the Iberian Peninsula. Today the vaquero is still a part of the doma vaquera, the Spanish tradition of working riding. – Wikipedia

