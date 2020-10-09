home USA, Water Las Vegas Water Tour

Las Vegas Water Tour

By Ron Mader   Posted in USA Water
Posted on
Photo: Photo

During 2021 Responsible Travel Week we are strolling and soundwalking journeys to the waterways of southern Nevada and the fabulous city of Las Vegas. Look for regular updates to this page and other guides mentioned below. Additional headlines and resources are indexed on the Vegas Water Links page.

One of the most interesting case studies in water use, management, recreation and conservation … presenting headlines and resources for those interested in learning about water in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. Presenting the Las Vegas Water Tour, including visits to Lake Mead, Hoover Dam, and less visited places including the Wetlands Park, Cornerstone, and the Old Fort.

Places

Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Hoover Dam
Wetlands Park in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ Springs Preserve
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)
Las Vegas’ Old Fort State Historic Park
Henderson Pittman Wash

Embedded Tweets (2020)

Features

Colorado River
Turning the Tide: Water in the Desert
Water
Weir

Planeta.com

Vegas Water Links
Clark County, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada
Nevada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.