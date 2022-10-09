Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Welcome Sign (Some rights reserved)
On our list of fave places to visit in Las Vegas: Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, located on the median of Las Vegas Boulevard in unincorporated Clark County, just south of the Russell Road exit on Interstate 15. Always open, free access, free parking.
The sign reads “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” on the front and “Drive Carefully” and “Come Back Soon” on the back.
Some consider the sign to be the official southern end of the Las Vegas Strip.
The landmark was erected in 1959 and was placed on U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2009.
In 2007, another sign was built on the Boulder Highway.
Artist Betty Willis intended to design a sign that was unique in its shape, style and content. Legend has been written that Willis considered this her gift to the city and wanted it to be in the public domain. Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) currently owns the sign, which leases to Clark County. The sign has never been copyrighted; this has resulted in the image being ubiquitous on Las Vegas souvenirs.
