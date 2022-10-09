On our list of fave places to visit in Las Vegas: Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, located on the median of Las Vegas Boulevard in unincorporated Clark County, just south of the Russell Road exit on Interstate 15. Always open, free access, free parking.

The sign reads “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” on the front and “Drive Carefully” and “Come Back Soon” on the back.

Some consider the sign to be the official southern end of the Las Vegas Strip.

The landmark was erected in 1959 and was placed on U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

In 2007, another sign was built on the Boulder Highway.

Copyright

Artist Betty Willis intended to design a sign that was unique in its shape, style and content. Legend has been written that Willis considered this her gift to the city and wanted it to be in the public domain. Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) currently owns the sign, which leases to Clark County. The sign has never been copyrighted; this has resulted in the image being ubiquitous on Las Vegas souvenirs.

Embedded Tweets

In recognition of @ClarkCountyNV 3rd Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day, the Indigenous community will come together with @CommishTick to celebrate changing the colors of the lights on the iconic #vegas welcome sign! @nva_nevada @NVIC_gov @indiancenter_lv @IllumiNative pic.twitter.com/CrSib45IiF — Tammi Tiger (@TammiTiger) October 5, 2022

Welcome to Las Vegas, 1959. This is the oldest known film of the sign. pic.twitter.com/Swrclu23uq — Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) October 23, 2021

In 1959, Las Vegas Boulevard officially got its name ✨



What was its original name (at least in city limits downtown) before it was renamed?



📷 @summacorp pic.twitter.com/0vAZ5B1RQe — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 19, 2021

I just heard a rumor that @RTCSNV, @CityOfLasVegas and @ClarkCountyNV will be installing a buffered bicycle lane on Las Vegas Boulevard starting from The Neon Museum to the World Famous Welcome To Las Vegas Sign! #LasVegas #Vegas #Cycling #BikeMonth #RTCBikeShare #BikeLane pic.twitter.com/ATfiqa91TT — Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) May 8, 2020

How will you celebrate 'James Holzhauer' Day? The Jeopardy! champ is being honored at a special ceremony, including a key to The Strip, this afternoon at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. #8NN https://t.co/j5ZyDFyKLm — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) May 2, 2019

#HappeningNow – Commission Chairman @MKNVspeaks is honoring @Jeopardy sensation and Las #Vegas resident #JamesHolzhauer at the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. James is receiving a key to the Las #Vegas Strip and proclamation.



Watch live at https://t.co/O2bbivo9gD. pic.twitter.com/duK1vYCbz7 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 2, 2019

There's something new at our "Welcome to Fabulous Las #Vegas" sign – a plaque was just installed detailing the landmark's story and its place on the National Register or Historic Places. #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/hWEyyg2UJn — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 22, 2018

You might not recognize her name, but you certainly know this artist's most famous work. Each year we like to remember and honor Betty Willis, the designer of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las #Vegas" sign, which is now 60 years old. Mrs. Willis died #OTD on April 15, 2015. pic.twitter.com/subKLyT5Cn — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 19, 2019

#EarthDay : Did you know that for more than 7 years, the iconic "Welcome to Las #Vegas" sign has been powered by the sun. The #solar power for the 99 bulbs comes from a cluster of panels near the sign that were installed in 2014. #ClarkCounty #EarthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/aXOGasu0CL — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 22, 2021

