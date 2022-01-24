home Cities, USA Vegas Westside

Vegas Westside

By Ron Mader   Posted in Cities USA
Posted on
Photo: S. Savanapridi/City of Las Vegas, Historic Westside School (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on the historic Westside of Las Vegas

West Las Vegas is located north of U.S. 95, south of Carey Avenue and Lake Mead Blvd, east of Rancho Drive and west of Interstate 15.

Google Maps

Westside
The Little-Known Black History of West Las Vegas and the “Black Strip”
Know Our District: Revitalizing Las Vegas’ Historic Westside
Westside Story: The legacy and heart of a historic neighborhood
Las Vegas’ Historic Westside revitalization plans are gaining momentum
Historic Westside: How Las Vegas’ Black district was born

Revitalization
maynedayme.wixsite.com
Facebook

Historic Westside School
savingplacers.org

Videos

Channel 13

Historic Westside Legacy Park Opens

Wikipedia
West Las Vegas

Planeta

Las Vegas, Nevada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.