Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

Photo: Clark County Wetlands Park
Here is a place I dearly love to take friends – a quiet park on the eastern outskirts of town, heading toward the Colorado River and Lake Mead: Clark County Wetlands Park
Wetlands, in the Mojave Desert. Critical flyway.
Keep Las Vegas Weir’d!
For fans of quiet and urban ecotourism and conscious travel, one of our fave places in Las Vegas is just beyond the Sam Boyd Stadium.
Key Links
clarkcountynv.gov
Facebook
YouTube
@CCWetlandsPark
@ClarkCountyNV
lvwash.org – Volunteer Spotlight – Facebook
wetlandsparkfriends.org
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/seNaDkr6n6y7Bmi8A
The Clark County Wetlands Park is free to enter at all access points. The park is open dawn to dusk every day.
Restrictions: no dogs (and other pets)!
The kid-friendly Nature Center, is open from 9am to 4pm every day except New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Wetlands Park is relatively new, and old-timers in Vegas (those here for 30+ years) remember when it was a lowly trash dump along the wash. Today the park has been rescued and renovated, providing a much different story for visitors and locals alike. Wetlands Park is a remarkable in-town get-away, a green oasis on the edge of bright lights and neon.
Families are most welcome and the museum is kid- and family-friendly at every turn.
The Wetlands Park is overseen by Clark County Parks & Recreation and a dedicated group of staff and volunteers. The park includes 2,900 acres along the Las Vegas Wash, the final link in the Las Vegas Valley’s water supply, an “urban river” carrying more than 185 million gallons of water daily to Lake Mead.
The park includes walking and biking trails, plentiful opportunities for wildlife viewing, photography and relative quiet in a unique natural environment.
Access
The Wetlands Park is mobility friendly. Ability to transfer to/from a golf cart is required. Space is limited. Advance signup required.
Bioblitz
Birding: Wetlands Park is a major stopover site for hundreds of species of birds traveling the north-south Pacific Flyway that extends from Alaska to Patagonia.
Weirs
In February 2017 construction for a new weir to reduce erosion and create more wetlands. For those curious, here’s more about weir building and channel stabilization from LVWash.org. Keep Vegas Weir’d!
World Wetlands Day
February 2 is World Wetlands Day (#WorldWetlandsDay). Videos below from our 2017 visit.
Flickr
Wetlands Park
Nearby: City park fans, if you enjoy the Wetlands Park, check out Cornerstone Park and the 50+ year-old veteran Sunset Park.
2021
Expansion
Videos
Periscope Videos
Twitter Moment
World Wetlands Day in Wetlands Park
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com