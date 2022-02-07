Photo: Ron Mader, Yesco at Smith’s (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on classic Las Vegas business YESCO

Reception and Exhibition Discussion | Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century (Facebook Event)

Join us for a reception for Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Centuryon March 9 from 5 – 8 pm PST at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery in Las Vegas. An exhibition discussion featuring Kelli Luchs, Archivist for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA); Randy Cheung and Emily Fellmer from the Neon Museum; and Jeff Young, senior vice president of YESCO, will be held outdoors in the Art Square Garden courtyard at 6 pm and simultaneously broadcast on Facebook Live. RSVP for the live stream here. Space is limited and masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

5:00 PM 8:00 PM

Nevada Humanities Program Gallery 1017 South 1st Street #190 Las Vegas

https://www.nevadahumanities.org/ongoing-events/2022/1/11/lighting-up-las-vegas-yesco-marks-a-glittering-century

Our new exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of @yesco_signs and examines their history and impact on Las Vegas.



See “Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century” online now or by appointment in Las Vegas through 3/22. ✨ Learn more: https://t.co/7h7CYkdaej pic.twitter.com/iuJ8BAd3Bk — Nevada Humanities (@NVHumanities) February 6, 2022

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

Artist Betty Willis intended to design a sign that was unique in its shape, style and content. Legend has been written that Willis considered this her gift to the city and wanted it to be in the public domain. Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) currently owns the sign, which leases to Clark County. The sign has never been copyrighted; this has resulted in the image being ubiquitous on Las Vegas souvenirs.

Las Vegas Arches

Conceived and designed by Selbert Perkins Design and fabricated and installed by YESCO, the 100-year-old company synonymous with Las Vegas’ most iconic signs, the archway marks travelers’ official arrival into the city of Las Vegas. The arches cross over Las Vegas Boulevard in the area between St. Louis and Bob Stupak avenues, and feature they city’s script logo designed and created by Victoria Hart.

Neon Museum

The Neon Museum was formerly known as the YESCO (Young Electric Sign Company) Boneyard. YESCO, a company that designs and manufactures electric signs, was originally founded in 1920 in Utah, but a Las Vegas branch was opened in 1933. As casinos were demolished or signs replaced, many of the old signage found a home at the Boneyard, and in 1996, the Neon Museum was founded. YESCO donated many of the retired signs to the museum to help with the preservation and study of these iconic Las Vegas artifacts, and tours of the Boneyard were given by appointment only.

