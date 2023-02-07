Photo: Enrique Vázquez, Zócalo (Some rights reserved)
Veracruz City is a bustling port city located on the Gulf of Mexico in the Mexican state of Veracruz.
Veracruz City was founded in 1519 by Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes. It served as the main port of entry for the Spanish Empire in the Americas.
- Veracruz City was also the site of the first Mexican Constitution in 1824.
