ByRon Mader

Feb 3, 2023
Photo: Enrique Vázquez, Zócalo (Some rights reserved)

Veracruz City is a bustling port city located on the Gulf of Mexico in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

Veracruz City was founded in 1519 by Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes. It served as the main port of entry for the Spanish Empire in the Americas.

Stray Observations

  • Veracruz City was also the site of the first Mexican Constitution in 1824.

Nearby
Sierra de los Tuxtlas Biosphere Reserve.

Casa de Hernan Cortes
