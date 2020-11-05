Victoria’s Western Highway and the Djap Wurrung

Ongoing Story
In the Ararat region of Victoria, 200 kilometers west of Melbourne, more than 260 trees sacred to the Djap Wurrung peoples – including a traditional birthing tree – have been flagged to be bulldozed in preparation for the $42 million Western Highway project. Activists have set up a protest camp in Ararat to blockade the planned removal of 3,000 trees – including 260 large old-growth trees.
Headlines
An open letter from 1,200 Australian academics on the Djab Wurrung trees
‘Devastated’: Anger after ‘culturally significant’ tree cut down at highway site – @perkinsmiki
800-year-old tree could put $660m Western Highway project up a stump
Removal of sacred Djap Wurrung trees an ‘act of cultural terrorism’ – NITV
Fundraiser
Fundraiser: Support for Djap Wurrung Embassy – Raising money in support of the Djap Wurrung Embassy, which is protecting sacred trees threatened with destruction near Ararat. All money raised will go towards elders accommodation, mob travel funds and other needed costs.
Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.facebook.com/WARcollective
https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au
https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/newsmedia/2018/tree-removal-to-begin-as-western-highway-progresses
https://www.araratadvertiser.com.au
https://www.araratadvertiser.com.au/story/5215858/plans-outlined-for-western-highway-duplication-photos-video/
Moment: Save Djap Wurrung Heritage
Wikipedia
Djab_wurrung
Planeta.com