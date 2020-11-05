home Australia Victoria’s Western Highway and the Djap Wurrung

In the Ararat region of Victoria, 200 kilometers west of Melbourne, more than 260 trees sacred to the Djap Wurrung peoples – including a traditional birthing tree – have been flagged to be bulldozed in preparation for the $42 million Western Highway project. Activists have set up a protest camp in Ararat to blockade the planned removal of 3,000 trees – including 260 large old-growth trees.

Fundraiser: Support for Djap Wurrung Embassy – Raising money in support of the Djap Wurrung Embassy, which is protecting sacred trees threatened with destruction near Ararat.  All money raised will go towards elders accommodation, mob travel funds and other needed costs.

