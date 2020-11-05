Victoria’s Western Highway and the Djap Wurrung

Ongoing Story

In the Ararat region of Victoria, 200 kilometers west of Melbourne, more than 260 trees sacred to the Djap Wurrung peoples – including a traditional birthing tree – have been flagged to be bulldozed in preparation for the $42 million Western Highway project. Activists have set up a protest camp in Ararat to blockade the planned removal of 3,000 trees – including 260 large old-growth trees.

Headlines

An open letter from 1,200 Australian academics on the Djab Wurrung trees

‘Devastated’: Anger after ‘culturally significant’ tree cut down at highway site – @perkinsmiki

800-year-old tree could put $660m Western Highway project up a stump

Removal of sacred Djap Wurrung trees an ‘act of cultural terrorism’ – NITV

Fundraiser

Fundraiser: Support for Djap Wurrung Embassy – Raising money in support of the Djap Wurrung Embassy, which is protecting sacred trees threatened with destruction near Ararat. All money raised will go towards elders accommodation, mob travel funds and other needed costs.

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.facebook.com/WARcollective

https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au

https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/newsmedia/2018/tree-removal-to-begin-as-western-highway-progresses

https://www.araratadvertiser.com.au

https://www.araratadvertiser.com.au/story/5215858/plans-outlined-for-western-highway-duplication-photos-video/

Twitter

Moment: Save Djap Wurrung Heritage

An open letter from 1,200 Australian academics on the Djab Wurrung trees https://t.co/liOQWolquw via @ConversationEDU — Leah Barclay (@LeahBarclay) November 5, 2020

This tree is about 400yo and set to be destroyed by VicRoads #SpringSt pic.twitter.com/iipWzG3ysw — IndigenousX Melinda Mann (@IndigenousX) June 22, 2018

This sheer size of this tree is overwhelming. VicRoads said they’d turn these into wood chip and assured everyone they’d be used for an environmentally friendly purpose 🙄🙅🏽‍♀️ no deal. pic.twitter.com/4tE6Fu7EIc — IndigenousX Melinda Mann (@IndigenousX) June 22, 2018

Update: I have been able to *confirm* that the tree in this picture – which is widely referred to as the Djab Wurrung Directions Tree – has been chopped down and removed.



Story and more detail to come. pic.twitter.com/904QPI7m8Q — Miki Perkins (@perkinsmiki) October 26, 2020

Wikipedia

Djab_wurrung

Planeta.com