Victoria Australia Links

Remembrance Day: Wycheproof Avenue of Honour rediscovered after 90 years in the wild

http://vicnature2050.org

2015 Community Environment Recognition Awards

Aussies are sports mad, but Victorians are the clear winners

Nine hundred giant native trees felled in VicRoads planning blunder – The Age

Canopy of dead Separation Tree in Botanic Gardens to be lopped

The mammals of Victoria, Australia – Echidna Walkabout – @EchidnaW

Victorian state emblem Leadbeater’s possum pushed closer to extinction – @aruptom

Mullawallah too hard to spell to be name of suburb, Ballarat council decides

Beaches to waterfalls: Victorian places you never knew existed – Al Patton/Herald Sun – @wildsightphotos

Development likely along Great Ocean Road

Wildlife bioscan uncovers unique alpine creatures in Victoria

Green group promises to fight national parks ecotourism push

https://www.change.org/p/bells-last-stand-please-help-save-bells-beach-from-tourist-development

Recommended listening

Victorian Aboriginal treaty threatened by handling of cultural site – A standoff over sacred trees in Victoria could derail an ongoing treaty process. RN Breakfast speaks with former Greens MP Lidia Thorpe and Vic Transport Minister Jacinta Allan.

03:26 Jut need to respectfully negotiate a route that does not destroy our ancestor trees

The possum or the timber industry – Victoria’s state emblem, the Leadbeater’s possum, is one of the most critically endangered animals in Australia. Fire and logging have decimated its habitat, causing Leadbeater’s numbers to plummet. A fierce and secretive political debate is now raging over whether the possum and the industry can both survive, or if one has to go.

Designing Australian flora – Where would you find the ‘Landscape of the Year’, as determined in October by the World Architecture Awards Festival? It’s in Cranbourne in Victoria, the site of the Australian Garden. Don’t expect native bushland though, the Australian flora here is designed and sculpted into a gigantic work of art.

Restoring the Mallee – The Murray Sunset National Park in the Mallee country of Victoria has undergone an amazing transformation.

Vic National Parks open for development – The Victorian parliament has just passed a law that allows private enterprise to be built within national park boundaries.

Koorie Heritage Trust – The Koorie Heritage Trust has been protecting Aboriginal culture in Victoria for 25 years. It’s not a museum but a vibrant keeping place for a living culture. We meet the Trust’s chief executive officer Jason Eades who’s won a prestigious award for his stewardship of the trust. Also, a comprehensive book filled with bio-cultural knowledge of plants and animals in the Wadeye (Port Keats) and Daly River region was launched earlier this year, helping to keep culture alive.

Big Fella is Watching – change on the Bogong High Plains – ‘Bogong’ is the Aboriginal word for big fella – the name the local Yiatmathong clan gave the huge mountain that towers over Victoria’s alpine country.

Tourism Victoria

www.visitvictoria.com

FYI

Victoria is home to Australia’s best birdwatching site – the Western Treatment Plant at Werribee – as voted by BirdLife Australia members.

Field Guide to Victorian Fauna

Inspiring Gippsland Walks

Please touch the exhibit

VFMA Farmers’ Market

Victorian National Parks Association

Parks Victoria

Environment East Gippsland

https://www.facebook.com/pages/GSWW-Walking-Group/194636677223333

abc open central victoria

Environment Victoria

Mammals of Victoria

parks_victoria

Westography – documenting the fading ‘social landscape’ of the western and north-western suburbs of Melbourne and the western arc of country Victoria, Australia.

Westography: Warren Kirk turns Flickr photos of ageing Melbourne into book

More than 60% of Victoria is privately owned land, with 80-90% of that cleared of native habitat. National parks and conservation reserves make up approximately 18% of the land in Victoria, and are a refuge for plants and animals in a state with relatively little intact native habitat left. State forest and other forms of Crown land make up the other 22%.

Parks Victoria acknowledges the Aboriginal Traditional Owners of Victoria – including its parks and reserves. Through their cultural traditions, Aboriginal people maintain their connection to their ancestral lands and waters. Further information is available fromAboriginal Affairs Victoria AAVand Native Title Services Victoria

Victorian National Parks Association

The latest blog post refers to this discussion paper and the Monash University, Centre for Biodiversity and School of Biological Sciences report, Greater Alpine National Parks Study Area Review and Evaluation of Ecological Knowledge. The report was recently commissioned by Parks Victoria and considers key values, processes and threats for the natural ecosystems, how well the ecosystem components are understood and identifies critical knowledge gaps.

Victorian National Parks Association / Bushwalking and Activities

On 1 June 2011 the Commission presented to the Treasurer its report on Unlocking Victorian Tourism: An Inquiry into Victoria’s Tourism Industry.

Parks Forum

Parks Week March 10-16

Twelve Apostles

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/about-us/news/seismic-shift-investigations-for-better-visitor-views

Environment

http://www.premier.vic.gov.au/tag/environment/

Victoria’s Trails Strategy 2014 – 2024

http://www.tourism.vic.gov.au/14-about-us/696-victoria-s-trails-strategy-2014-2024.html

Recognising the importance of trails to Victoria, the Victorian Government has launched Victoria’s Trails Strategy 2014 – 2024 (614 kb) PDF

The purpose of Victoria’s Trails Strategy 2014-2024 is to provide a whole-of-government approach and clear vision regarding the planning, management and promotion of trails in Victoria.

The strategy was developed by the Victorian Trails Coordinating Committee in consultation with industry and key stakeholders. It outlines a plan to achieve Victoria’s vision to be recognised as a leading trail-based destination that provides a diverse range of quality trail experiences for visitors, while strengthening the State’s economy and improving the health, wellbeing and lifestyle of the community.

Croajingolong National Park

Croajingolong_National_Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/croajingolong-national-park

http://protectedplanet.net/sites/Croajingolong_National_Park

Little Desert National Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/little-desert-national-park

Cape Liptrap Coastal Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/cape-liptrap-coastal-park

Wilderness

http://www.wilderness.org.au

http://wilderness.org.au/fsc-undermined-backing-logging-600-year-old-trees

Gardens

http://www.rbg.vic.gov.au

Aboriginal peoples

Victorian Aboriginal Corporation for Languages

Check out Narana Creations – Aboriginal Craft and Cultural Interpretation Centre at the beginning of the Great Ocean Road.

Launch of Anglesea Community Garden on flickr

A great community event including a traditional “Welcome to Country” smoking ceremony by David Tournier from the Wathaurong Co-operative. More than 60 people in attendance.

http://slowfoodaustralia.com.au/2010/02/korumburra-victoria-mon-19-apr-2010-growers-and-eaters-forum

http://www.locavored.com – http://www.locavored.com/add-your-event –

https://www.facebook.com/locavoreguides – @locavoreguides

sustainability and environment

Department for Sustainability and Environment

Zoos Victoria

Victorian Department of Primary Industries – climatedogs

http://www.environmentvictoria.org.au –

http://www.environmentvictoria.org.au/earth-relay

Victorian Farmers’ Market Association

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Victorian-Farmers-Markets-Association/120417488380

@VicFarmrsMarkts

Mining

The bitter dispute over the toxic legacy of Victoria’s old gold mines

http://victoriantourismawards.com.au

Bushfires

Bushfire information – Parks Victoria

Victoria Bushfires – The Australian

Bush Telegraph February 9

Fire Maps

Bushfires – ABC

http://www.cfa.vic.gov.au

History of major bushfires

Fires – Department of Sustainability and Environment

Fires Today – Summary of incidents on Public Land

http://www.greenlivingpedia.org/2009_Victorian_bushfires

2009_Victorian_bushfires

Reporting on Black Saturday –

http://www.caj.unimelb.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0009/492246/web_order_form_blksat.pdf (PDF)

Twitter has being used by emergency services organisations, broadcasting authorities and the community to report information.

The 2009 bush fires in Victoria, Australia resulted in carbon emissions equal to Australia’s annual industrial emissions.

http://www.bv.com.au

http://www.bv.com.au/great-rides/90962

Alpine National Park

The planning area now includes over 850,000 hectares

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/walhalla-h.a/plans-and-projects/greater-alpine-management-plan

Alpine NP 661 375 ha

Errinundra NP 39 870 ha

Mount Buffalo NP 31 020 ha

Snowy River NP 114 600 ha

Tara Range Park 7620 ha

http://www.premier.vic.gov.au/component/content/article/9031.htmlhttp://parkweb.vic.gov.au/about-us/news/scanning-victorias-hidden-alpine-secrets

More than 45,000 hectares of forest in East Gippsland – including iconic stands of old growth trees such as the famous Goolengook forest – will be protected forever under new Brumby Labor Government laws passed through Parliament last night.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gavin Jennings said protection of the area, which is the equivalent of more than 22,000 Melbourne Cricket Grounds, exceeds the Government’s 2006 election commitment to protect an additional 41,000 hectares in East Gippsland.

Alpine_National_Park

Bogong_High_Plains

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU-ExSRY_Co

http://wikiski.com/wiki/index.php/Bogong_High_Plains

http://www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/1park_display.cfm?park=41

http://www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/3hch-audio.cfm

Australia’s alpine country and eastern highlands support biodiversity and natural processes central to the supply of water. Within the Greater Alpine National Park planning area, there is a wilderness park and eight wilderness zones.

Tarra-Bulga National Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/tarra-bulga-national-park

http://friendsoftarrabulga.org.au

@TarraBulgaNP

Angelsea

http://www.youtube.com/user/angleseaonline

http://www.anglesea-online.com.au

Barmah State Park (7,900 ha) and Barmah State Forest (21,600 ha) are on the Murray River flood plain between Echuca and Tocumwal, about 225 kilometers north of Melbourne. Together they make up the largest River Red Gum forest in Victoria. Equally, the area could be called a wetland as much of it is frequently flooded. Barmah Forest, on the Murray River east of Echuca, is part of the world’s largest River Red Gum forest. The area has a rich and continuing Indigenous heritage. Descendants of the original people still live in this area and are involved in sharing their heritage and managing the natural environment.

The name Barmah is said to be a corruption of the Aboriginal name for the area – Paama, meaning a meeting place for ceremonies and ritual.

Park Notes / Maps 1. Barmah State Park and Barmah State Forest

2. Murray River – Camping Guide

3. Barmah State Park and Barmah State Forest – Walking Tracks

Management Plans & Strategies 1. Barmah State Park and Forest Plan – maps (5.54MB)

2. Barmah State Park and Forest Plan – text (282KB)

3. Barmah Forest Ramsar Site Strategic Management Plan

The Murray – The Great Red Gum Forest

Bacchus Marsh

Bacchus_Marsh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw1usU64Weg

http://grantpizzaplace.com.au

Ballarat

Lake_Wendouree

http://www.ballarat.com/lake.htm

http://www.ballarat.com

http://www.artgalleryofballarat.com.au

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ballarat

Beaufort

http://www.visitvictoria.com/displayobject.cfm/objectid.CC64A9A3-7102-4B61-8BA76EDCF3B17F16

http://www.pyreneestourism.com.au

Bendigo

Bendigo is 131 kilometers (82 miles) from Melbourne

Bendigo Tourism

http://www.bendigo.vic.gov.au

http://www.bendigoadvertiser.com.au

Bendigo,_Victoria

http://open.abc.net.au/posts/the-station-at-the-station-70cq5ml

Boolarra

Boolarra,_Victoria

Braeside

http://www.braesideparkfriends.org.au

https://www.facebook.com/groups/327955807288240

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Braeside+Park/@-37.994539,145.126648,14z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x6ad66cd62b1fc173:0xf0456760531aaf0?hl=en

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/braeside-park

Brisbane Ranges National Park

Brisbane_Ranges_National_Park – Wikipedia

Brisbane Ranges National Park

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/brisbane-ranges-national-park

Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape

Sacred to the Gunditjmara people, the Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape at Lake Condah in Victoria’s south-west is home to the remains of potentially one of Australia’s largest aquaculture systems. Dating back thousands of years, the area shows evidence of a large, settled Aboriginal community systematically farming and smoking eels for food and trade.

Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape, Victoria

Tours

Winda Mara Aboriginal Corporation

Castlemaine

http://www.castlemainefestival.com.au

http://www.castlemaine.org

Castlemaine,_Victoria

http://www.travelvictoria.com.au/castlemaine

http://www.theage.com.au/news/Victoria/Castlemaine/2005/02/17/1108500206304.html

http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/rn/podcast/current/audioonly/bth_20090327.mp3

http://www.maldoncastlemaine.com.au

http://www.castlemainehistoricalsociety.com

Cape Otway

The Cape Otway Centre for Conservation Ecology is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the research and rehabilitation of Australian wildlife and their ecosystems, thereby increasing understanding and enabling measures to be taken to preserve and protect our vulnerable native animals – now and in the future.

Cape Otway lies at the southern most extent of the world-famous Great Ocean Road in Victoria’s Southwest.

Otways in Focus

The Cape Otway Lighthouse sits on the most southern point of Victoria’s coastline where the waters of the Bass Strait meet the Southern Ocean.

Life at Cape Otway Lighthouse

Malcolm Brack takes us on a tour of Cape Otway Lighthouse

http://www.conservationecologycentre.org – @ConservationEC

Great Ocean Road

https://www.planeta.com/great-ocean-road

Colac

http://lakecolac.blogspot.com

Colac,_Victoria

Coranderrk

http://museumvictoria.com.au/encounters/coranderrk/index.htm

http://www.abc.net.au/missionvoices/coranderrk/default.htm

http://www.abc.net.au/missionvoices/coranderrk/voices_of_coranderrk/default.htm

http://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/barak/cor.html

Coranderrk

Daylesford

Hepburn Wind

http://www.hepburnwind.com.au

http://www.abc.net.au/insidebusiness/content/2010/s2989984.htm

Darebin

http://www.darebin.vic.gov.au

Echuca

Echuca is located on the banks of the Murray River. Twin town Moama is on the northern side of the river in New South Wales.

http://www.echucavictoria.com

Echuca,_Victoria

Gippsland

Unveiling the Grand Strzelecki Track

https://radio.abc.net.au/stations/local_gippsland/live?play=true

Gippsland Lakes

The Gippsland Lakes are the largest navigable inland waterway system in Australia. Every year they generate 200 million dollars in tourism so they are huge local and regional earners. The Gippsland Lakes and Catchment Task Force was established in November 2001 by the Victorian Government to formulate and implement a considered response to the declining water quality and increasing algal blooms facing the Gippsland Lakes.

Gippsland_Lakes

http://www.gippslandtourism.com.au

http://www.gippslandlakestaskforce.vic.gov.au

http://www.flickr.com/groups/[email protected]

Grampians

Located 235 kilometers west of Melbourne, Grampians National Park receives more than 800,000 visitors each year. The local Aboriginals call this area Gariwerd. The Park was listed on the National Heritage List on 15 December 2006 for its outstanding natural beauty and being one of the richest Indigenous rock art sites in southeastern Australia. MacKenzie Falls is the largest of four falls in the MacKenzie River Gorge and one of the largest in the country.

Grampians National Park (Gariwerd), Victoria

Parks Victoria: Grampians National Park

http://www.visitvictoria.com/displayobject.cfm/objectid.C06775C0-A86B-44F7-811DB0E8D2C057CF

http://www.flickr.com/groups/[email protected]

Wilsons Promontory National Park

http://www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/1park_display.cfm?park=109

Debris and destruction – a glimpse inside the Grampians National Park

https://soundcloud.com/wildambience/new-album-grampians-stream-recorded-in-the-grampians-national-park-victoria-australia

Halls Gap

Visit Halls Gap

Halls Gap Calendar of Events

Hanging Rock

Hanging_Rock,_Victoria

Huntley

@northcentralcma

Jeparit

Lake Hindmarsh Project

http://www.altitudeart.com/Hindmarsh.html

Kyneton

http://www.smh.com.au/news/Victoria/Kyneton/2005/02/17/1108500206643.html

http://museumvictoria.com.au/collections/locations/kyneton-australia

http://www.visitvictoria.com/displayobject.cfm/objectid.000B1D3B-E3BC-1A64-88CD80C476A90318/

http://www.metlinkmelbourne.com.au/stop/view/20320

Kyneton,_Victoria

http://www.kynetoncfa.com

http://www.highlandsfm.org.au

http://www.kyneton.org.au

Lake Hindmarsh

http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2011/s3139275.htm

http://www.altitudeart.com/Hindmarsh.html

Mansfield

http://www.mansfieldfarmersmarket.com.au –

@mansfieldFM

Mildura

http://www.visitmildura.com.au

Mildura,_Victoria

http://www.mildura.com

Mornington

Mornington,_Victoria

http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/homepage/video/contact_ghostsfootball_edit.mp4

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2012-05-25/the-ghosts-of-australian-football/4034208?section=sport

Mount Bogong

Mount_Bogong

Mount Burnett

community astronomical observatory in the Dandenong Ranges.

http://mtburnettobservatory.org/

https://twitter.com/MBObservatory

Point Nepean National Park

http://www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/1park_display.cfm?park=281

Enhance you experience of Point Nepean by downloading the audio guides for one of the four self-guided walks or one of the five audio guides on the history of the area.

Port Phillip

The council’s Walking Strategy encourages residents to walk rather than drive, to cycle and to use public transport and to learn about the great places and people in their neighbourhoods.

Walk Plan 2005-2010

http://www.portphillip.vic.gov.au

Port_Phillip

http://home.vicnet.net.au/~hsosk/downloads/ppwalks.pdf (PDF)

Portland

http://www.visitportland.com.au

Portland,_Victoria

http://www.greatsouthwestwalk.com

Saint Andrews

http://standrewsmarket.com.au

http://www.facebook.com/group.php?gid=19555463149

http://www.standrewspub.com

St_Andrews,_Victoria

Toolangi

Toolangi,_Victoria

Torquay

Surfing 1: at the Surf Museum in Torquay

Torquay, Victoria

Wathaurong

Torquay Surf Live Saving Club

Great Ocean Road info

Tower Hill

Tower_Hill_(volcano)

http://parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/tower-hill-w.r

Trentham

du Fermier

https://anniesmithers.com.au/du-fermier

https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/blueprintforliving/lost-and-found-—-annies-farm/12393990

Venus Bay

Venus_Bay,_Victoria

http://www.visitvictoria.com/Regions/Gippsland/Destinations/Venus-Bay

http://venusbay-ecoretreat.com.au –

https://www.facebook.com/vbecoretreat

https://www.vbpipis.info

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/pipi-harvesting-seg/8369570

Walpeup

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/offtrack/walpeup-dryland-memorial-garden/5546810 (one of our favorite 2014 podcasts)

http://www.murrayriver.com.au/walpeup

Walpeup,_Victoria

Warrnambool

http://www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au – @WarrnamboolCity

http://www.warrnamboolinfo.com.au

Warrnambool

http://visitwarrnambool.com.au

http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/bushtelegraph/oddball-dog-movie/5630762

Wathaurong

Wathaurong

Wurdi Youang

A stone arrangement known as Wurdi Youang in Victoria between Melbourne and Geelong raises questions about what Aboriginies observed and knew about the night sky.

Were Australian Aboriginies the first astronomers?

Yea

http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2011/s3234884.htm

Yea,_Victoria

Aboriginal

Experiences | Aboriginal Tourism Victoria

Victorian Aboriginal Corporation for Languages

Worawa Aboriginal College is Victoria’s only Independent Aboriginal school and the first of only two Aboriginal community controlled boarding schools in Australia. Worawa is a boarding school for Aboriginal adolescents in years 7 to 10 offering transitional arrangements with partner schools for years 11 & 12. Located just 60 kilometres from Melbourne Worawa is situated on 65 hectares of picturesque rural land that was once part of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Station.

Coranderrk Aboriginal Station

http://www.abc.net.au/missionvoices/coranderrk/default.htm

http://museumvictoria.com.au/encounters/coranderrk

Coranderrk

Tourism

Victoria’s Nature-Based Tourism Strategy 2008-2012 (2.83mb PDF) is the first major inter-agency strategy for nature-based tourism and has been jointly funded and guided by Tourism Victoria, Parks Victoria and the Department of Sustainability and Environment (DSE). The development of the strategy was driven by the need to provide a coordinated and strategic approach to policy, planning, sustainable development and marketing of the nature-based tourism sector; and to optimise the economic, social and environmental benefits to Victoria.

Kanawinka Geopark

The United Nations has declared part of southwest Victoria as a globally significant geological area. The area known as the Kanawinka Geopark is the first geopark in Australia, and the 57th in the world to be recognised by UNESCO.

Kanawinka_Geopark

http://www.volcanoesdiscoverytrail.com

http://www.sthgrampians.vic.gov.au

http://www.corangamite.vic.gov.au

http://www.dcgrant.sa.gov.au

http://www.wattlerange.sa.gov.au

http://www.glenelg.vic.gov.au

http://www.mountgambier.sa.gov.au

http://www.colacotway.vic.gov.au

http://www.moyne.vic.gov.au

http://www.mountelephant.com.au

Victoria’s proposed new National Park, just 60 kilometres from Melbourne. From Healesville to Eildon, Kinglake to Baw Baw – a new vision for Victoria.#GFNP

@GreatForestNP

http://www.greatforestnationalpark.com.au

Quotes

For nature-based tourism, visitors are now seeking experiences and destinations that are actively reducing their impacts on climate change and the size of their carbon footprint. Nature-based tourism, in particular, can and must play a significant role in addressing climate change.

– Victoria’s Nature-Based Tourism Strategy

Introducing this strategic philosophy will initially confront some people, because it will require cultural change. However, this change is the single most important outcome proposed by this plan. Achieving this change will require a mix of presentations, discussions and distribution and reference of this plan over many years. It will require a mix of champions, working together and supporting each other, drawing on the Plan and case studies to demonstrate the value of changing. This is the fundamental action required.

– Tourism Plan for Public Land in the Otway Hinterland, Department for Sustainability and Environment

itbw award

2010 Finalist: Brambuk the National Park & Cultural Centre – In the early 1980s Aboriginal communities from the coast to the Wimmera came together with the idea to have a place where their unique culture could be preserved and promoted, and a place that created work opportunities for their people. After years of hard work and with the assistance of the State Government, Brambuk opened its doors in 1990. Brambuk’s mission is to document, recover, conserve and present the indigenous culture of the Gariwerd region. It plays an important role in employment and training of aboriginal people, education of the community, reconciliation, advancement of aboriginal people and tourism in the region, as well as providing a greater understanding of Western Victoria’s unique Aboriginal peoples Brambuk remains proudly 100% Aboriginal owned and operated. It is a self sustainable operation of great pride to its communities, and known throughout Australia and the world. Brambuk conducts Cultural and educational activities, operates the Bushtucker Café and gift shop, as well as providing Grampians National Park Information services on behalf of Parks Victoria. All of these functions come under the banner of Brambuk the National Park & Cultural Centre, a place where we interpret the past, the present and the special place that is Gariwerd. Brambuk continues to keep alive the culture of the Djab Wurrung and Jardwidjarli; the traditional peoples of Gariwerd and the region.

Brambuk Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Halls Gap is made up of five communities in the western part of Victoria, Australia. It is the gathering place which keeps custodianship over the magnificent rock art sites in the Grampians/Gariwerd National Park. To fund its operations Brambuk operates a successful bush tucker café, gift and book shops, cultural and education program, tours and backpacker accommodation with en-suite facilities.

https://www.facebook.com/Brambuk

http://www.brambuk.com.au

May 6-7 Geelong’s Extreme Arts Walk. Choose the distance. Choose the challenge.

The Connecting Memory app taps into a rich collection of digital stories about the iconic places and fascinating people of the region. Walkers on the M~M route will unearth stories (video, audio, images, text) as they pass through grasslands, industrial nightscapes, city centre, rural landscapes and beaches across the twelve wards of our municipality. Download now.

http://mountaintomouth.com.au https://www.facebook.com/mtomgeelong https://twitter.com/MountaintoMouth

https://www.instagram.com/mtomgeelong/

Anglesea community meeting for the proposed Management Plan of the Greater Otway National Park

If we don’t all prosper together, then nothing will have been achieved.

– Eels, Stone Houses and National Heritage

What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back?

Field Naturalists Club of Victoria

Field Naturalists Club of Victoria

http://www.fncv.org.au/calendar-of-events/

http://www.fncv.org.au/the-victorian-naturalist

The Wasp and the Orchid

Moonlit Sanctuary

Moonlit Sanctuary is only 50 minutes south-east of central Melbourne, at the top of the Mornington Peninsula, and on the way to the Penguins on Phillip Island. Melbourne’s award winning wildlife park, Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park invites you to explore 10 hectares of bushland, meeting endangered species, feeding kangaroos and wallabies, petting koalas and enjoying encounters with colourful birds, reptiles, dingoes and many other animals. At night, Moonlit Sanctuary comes alive with world-famous lantern-lit tours. Night birds are active, tiny feathertail gliders and giant yellow-bellied gliders swoop around, and endangered quolls, pademelons and bettongs forage for food.

GREATER ALPINE NATIONAL PARKS MANAGEMENT PLAN RELEASED

https://www.planeta.com/1612alpineparks/

http://www.premier.vic.gov.au/managing-and-protecting-the-greater-alpine-national-parks/

Parks Victoria is pleased to advise that the Greater Alpine National Parks Management Plan is now released. The Greater Alpine National Parks Management Plan guides the future management of Alpine, Baw Baw, Errinundra, Mount Buffalo and Snowy River national parks, Avon Wilderness Park, Tara Range Park, and Walhalla, Howqua Hills, Grant, Mount Wills and Mount Murphy Historic Areas.

The intent of the Plan is to protect and enhance the outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values within the parks, which cover over 900 000 hectares in Eastern Victoria. The Plan adopts a landscape-scale approach for managing fire, catchments, pest plants and animals, and recreation and tourism across the Greater Alpine National Parks. The Plan outlines a new visitor experience framework approach, which aims to promote the value and experiences important to park visitors in specific settings, destinations and journeys. The plan seeks to maximise the social and economic benefits of the parks beyond their boundaries including water supply, tourism and education.

For further information or to download a copy online visit: www.parkweb.vic.gov.au/alpsplan.

Printed copies of the plan may be obtained from the Parks Victoria Information Centre, ph 13 19 63 and from Parks Victoria at Level 10, 535 Bourke Street, Melbourne; and from Parks Victoria offices in Mansfield; Bright; Tallangatta; Omeo; Bairnsdale; Traralgon; Mt Beauty; Hayfield; Dargo and Orbost.

The Black-Allan Line

Tuesday 31 July 2018

It’s the straight bit of the border between NSW and Victoria. It’s high altitude mathematical precision and messy politics.

Swan Hill

https://www.visitswanhill.com.au

https://www.visitswanhill.com.au/see-and-do/overview-attractions/heartbeat-of-the-murray-laser-show

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swan_Hill

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g255361-d1520087-r347740596-Pioneer_Settlement-Swan_Hill_Victoria.html

Bell’s Beach

https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/scienceshow/clues-to-ancient-whale-mystery-in-the-cliffs-of-the-victorian/10785392

https://www.visitvictoria.com/regions/great-ocean-road/things-to-do/nature-and-wildlife/beaches-and-coastlines/vv-bells-beach

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bells_Beach,_Victoria

Mount Hotham

https://www.mthotham.com.au

Mount Hotham – Wikipedia



