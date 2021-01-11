Poster

Easy, safe, and free. Kudos to the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, and New Mexico Hospitality Association for hosting the Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico – virtualroundhousenm.com – a means to provide New Mexico citizens of the state easy, safe, and free access to the state’s governmental leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and a window to New Mexico for the rest of us. The all-digital gathering takes place January 11 – March 20. One time registration for entire series. Free and open to the public.

virtualroundhousenm.com

web.santafechamber.com

hopin.com

What would locals in New Mexico like visitors to know about your state?

What are the relevant hashtags?

The Virtual Roundhouse Kickoff, January 11, 9:30-5:00:

Office Hours – connect with elected and key department officials from across the state in one-on-one video chats. Access to your government during a socially distant session is of utmost importance!

Keynote Presentations – hear from industry leaders and organizations about pressing issues throughout the session

Virtual Conference Rooms – attend panels conversations, presentations, and discussions with organizations representing topics throughout the session

Cabinet Corner – Hear Cabinet Secretaries and department heads discuss pressing issues heading into the legislative session

Business Day hosted by New Mexico Chamber of Commerce – Creating New Mexico’s Future – A Statewide Economic Strategic Action Plan

Trends Conference hosted by NM Hospitality Association – follow the conversation about expected impacts to the tourism and hospitality industry

Business Expo – Visit virtual booths and learn about businesses, chambers, and organizations throughout the state

The Virtual Roundhouse Social Calendar every Tuesday at 7:30am:

Community Legislative Days – Community groups who normally host in person events will have low cost access to the Virtual Roundhouse platform throughout the session to host their events on the main stage or in a Virtual Conference Room

Virtual Conference Rooms – attend panels conversations, presentations, and discussions with organizations representing topics throughout the session

Office Hours – connect with elected and key department officials from across the state in one-on-one video chats. Access to legislators during a socially distant session is of utmost importance!

Speed Networking – Connect with individuals from around the state in a fun, fast paced networking opportunity

Public can attend Virtual Roundhouse for insights on business trends, session priorities

During this Virtual Roundhouse Kick Off event on Jan. 11, NMTD will host a PR session focusing on earned media trends.



This event is presented by Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, and New Mexico Hospitality.



Register Here: https://t.co/2RFrlAZtEn pic.twitter.com/3Vhdu2BL45 — New Mexico Tourism Department (@NMtourism) January 5, 2021

The NM business community has created the Virtual Roundhouse to provide easy, safe, and free access to the state’s government leaders during session. At the kick-off hear from industry leaders, department secretaries, and legislative leadership.



Register: https://t.co/XAQc9lu0WG pic.twitter.com/0YnCH9phmJ — New Mexico Chamber of Commerce (@NMChamberVoice) January 5, 2021

The Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico provides easy, safe, and free access to the state’s governmental leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the Virtual Roundhouse Kickoff on January 11: https://t.co/iTWSYGRJHE #NMLEG #NMEcon #NewMexicoTrue pic.twitter.com/txMKNRWK1U — New Mexico MainStreet (@NMMainStreet) January 7, 2021

New Mexico's upcoming legislative session will feature many virtual committee hearings and floor debates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Roundhouse will be off limits to the public and lobbyists for the entirety of the 60-day session. https://t.co/ziQIjjht9U — KOB 4 (@KOB4) January 7, 2021

#BREAKING Speaker Brian Egolf (D- Santa Fe) just told me that the entire 2021 legislative session will be 100% virtual for the public. The Santa Fe community convention center will not be used for committee hearings. Roundhouse will be closed to the public @krqe — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) January 4, 2021

