Easy, safe, and free. Kudos to the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, and New Mexico Hospitality Association for hosting the Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico – virtualroundhousenm.com – a means to provide New Mexico citizens of the state easy, safe, and free access to the state’s governmental leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and a window to New Mexico for the rest of us. The all-digital gathering takes place January 11 – March 20. One time registration for entire series. Free and open to the public.
The Virtual Roundhouse Kickoff, January 11, 9:30-5:00:
- Office Hours – connect with elected and key department officials from across the state in one-on-one video chats. Access to your government during a socially distant session is of utmost importance!
- Keynote Presentations – hear from industry leaders and organizations about pressing issues throughout the session
- Virtual Conference Rooms – attend panels conversations, presentations, and discussions with organizations representing topics throughout the session
- Cabinet Corner – Hear Cabinet Secretaries and department heads discuss pressing issues heading into the legislative session
- Business Day hosted by New Mexico Chamber of Commerce – Creating New Mexico’s Future – A Statewide Economic Strategic Action Plan
- Trends Conference hosted by NM Hospitality Association – follow the conversation about expected impacts to the tourism and hospitality industry
- Business Expo – Visit virtual booths and learn about businesses, chambers, and organizations throughout the state
The Virtual Roundhouse Social Calendar every Tuesday at 7:30am:
- Community Legislative Days – Community groups who normally host in person events will have low cost access to the Virtual Roundhouse platform throughout the session to host their events on the main stage or in a Virtual Conference Room
- Speed Networking – Connect with individuals from around the state in a fun, fast paced networking opportunity
Public can attend Virtual Roundhouse for insights on business trends, session priorities
