Virtual Tour = Travel by Internet = Viajar por Internet

Essay

Planeta.com has been offering virtual tours of friends and places around the world for nearly 30 years. It took some imagination with the early clip art, but we’ve journeyed together with the advancement of cool, affordable technology.

Not all virtual tours are VR-based. Some are on-demand slide shows and explainers – here is how to go from Point to Point B. Oh, by the way, here are a multitude of options that you decide how and whether to take advantage of based on your curiosities and cravings.

Vrtual tours range from promotion to substitution. Virtual tours take multiple forms and can include slide shows, video, photos, and conversations.

Reflections

What places – real or imaginary – would you like to see?

Questions

Would you be interested in recording/streaming a video tour of your workshop? = ¿Estaría interesado en grabar / transmitir un video tour de su taller?

Virtual reality tourism is accessible, inclusive and takes the risk out of a COVID-disrupted getaway – ABC

Virtual Experiences Let People ‘Travel’ Safely During The Pandemic – NPR

This Conservation Week, you can experience a virtual walk in a DOC scientists’ footsteps to get up close with native penguins. 🐧



DOC Technical Advisor Dave Houston take us behind-the-scenes of what it’s like working with penguins on the Antipodes. https://t.co/kUSLYpULQ6 — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) August 18, 2020

