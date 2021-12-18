Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Wikipedia: A volcano is a rupture on the crust of a planetary-mass object, such as Earth, that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface
Translating: Volcano
French: Volcan
German: Vulkan
Hawaiian: Lua pele
Japanese: Kazan
Māori: Puia
Spanish: Volcán
Ecuador
Mexico
New Zealand
Whakaari / White Island: Fishing and tour operators struggling with rāhui
After the White Island volcano tragedy, can visitors trust New Zealand’s adventure tourism?
Call for clearer risk information for tourists following Whakaari/White Island tragedy – The Conversation – @freyahd @jimmyjazz_22
Why White Island erupted and why there was no warning
New Zealand sits across two continental plates, and White Island is just one of its many volcanoes
USA
