Volcanoes

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature
Posted on
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: A volcano is a rupture on the crust of a planetary-mass object, such as Earth, that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface

Translating: Volcano
French: Volcan
German: Vulkan
Hawaiian: Lua pele
Japanese: Kazan
Māori: Puia
Spanish: Volcán

Embedded Tweets

Features

Eyjafjallajökull
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
Kīlauea Volcano
Paricutín

Ecuador

Cotopaxi

Mexico

Nevado de Colima National Park
Nevado de Toluca
Popocatépetl and Ixtaccíhuatl National Park

New Zealand

geonet.org.nz
Whakaari / White Island: Fishing and tour operators struggling with rāhui
After the White Island volcano tragedy, can visitors trust New Zealand’s adventure tourism?
Call for clearer risk information for tourists following Whakaari/White Island tragedy – The Conversation@freyahd @jimmyjazz_22
Why White Island erupted and why there was no warning
New Zealand sits across two continental plates, and White Island is just one of its many volcanoes

USA
https://www.theverge.com/2018/10/26/18029896/most-threatening-volcanoes-in-the-united-states
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/sir20185140
https://www.usgs.gov/products/data-and-tools/real-time-data/volcanoes

Elsewhere on the Web
volcanodiscovery.com

Twitter
@USGSVolcanoes
@Volcanoes_NPS
@BigVolcano
@VolcanoJeannie
@volcanodiscover
@WeAreVolcanica
@SmithsonianGVP

Wikipedia
Volcanic Explosivity Index

Planeta.com

Geology
Lava
Ashcloud
Earthquakes
Earth

