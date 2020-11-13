home Nature Volcanoes

Volcanoes

A volcano is a rupture on the crust of a planetary-mass object, such as Earth, that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface. – Wikipedia

Examples

Eyjafjallajökull
Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
Kīlauea Volcano

Ecuador

Cotopaxi

Mexico

Nevado de Colima National Park
Nevado de Toluca
Popocatépetl and Ixtaccíhuatl National Park

New Zealand

https://www.geonet.org.nz
Whakaari / White Island: Fishing and tour operators struggling with rāhui
After the White Island volcano tragedy, can visitors trust New Zealand’s adventure tourism?
Call for clearer risk information for tourists following Whakaari/White Island tragedy – The Conversation@freyahd @jimmyjazz_22
Why White Island erupted and why there was no warning
New Zealand sits across two continental plates, and White Island is just one of its many volcanoes

USA
https://www.theverge.com/2018/10/26/18029896/most-threatening-volcanoes-in-the-united-states
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/sir20185140
https://www.usgs.gov/products/data-and-tools/real-time-data/volcanoes

volcanodiscovery.com

@USGSVolcanoes
@Volcanoes_NPS
@BigVolcano
@VolcanoJeannie

Volcanic Explosivity Index

Geology
Lava
Ashcloud
Earthquakes
Earth

