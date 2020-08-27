Photo: UBC

Headlines

The Unraveling of America – How COVID-19 signals the end of the American era

Recommended Listening

Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era? – Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era? Professor Wade Davis argues that the virus reveals what America has become, and even if President Donald Trump is defeated, a profoundly polarized nation may not be able to find a way forward. He writes that “for the first time in the history of the world, all of humanity has come together, focused on the same existential threat, consumed by the same fears and uncertainties, eagerly anticipating the same, as yet unrealized, promises of medical science.”



Wikipedia

Wade_Davis

Planeta