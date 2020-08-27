home 2020 Wade Davis

Wade Davis

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on

Photo: UBC

Headlines

The Unraveling of America – How COVID-19 signals the end of the American era

Recommended Listening

Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era? – Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era? Professor Wade Davis argues that the virus reveals what America has become, and even if President Donald Trump is defeated, a profoundly polarized nation may not be able to find a way forward. He writes that “for the first time in the history of the world, all of humanity has come together, focused on the same existential threat, consumed by the same fears and uncertainties, eagerly anticipating the same, as yet unrealized, promises of medical science.”

Wikipedia

Wade_Davis

Planeta

Failed State
Colombia
Anthropology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.