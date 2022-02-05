Artwork

New Zealand (Aotearoa) marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840. The day was first officially commemorated in 1934 and it has been a public holiday since 1974.

2021

In his opening address, Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene encouraged people to think about the country’s long history since the Treaty and to imagine what the country could one day look like.

Māni Dunlop and Julian Wilcox are broadcasting live from Waitangi until midday.



If you'd like to listen back, or catch up on our Waitangi 2021 show, you can do so here:https://t.co/t1axBauop4 — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 5, 2021

Less than a decade ago, @manidunlop was officially censured for referring to Auckland as Tāmaki Makaurau on air. Today, she’s leading RNZ's coverage of Waitangi Day.https://t.co/VBarlO6nl3 — The Spinoff (@TheSpinoffTV) February 5, 2021

This Waitangi Day @reomaori have a new challenge for New Zealanders: learn how to introduce yourself in te reo Māori. 💬 pic.twitter.com/kFh9TT7xCN — Mayor of Wellington (@MayorOfWelly) February 5, 2021

2020

The Prime Minister entered the water where the infamous Ngātokimatawhaorua lays, and hopped off at the Waitangi Pier. pic.twitter.com/9jFeNS89LY — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 5, 2020

Thousands of people from around the country will begin the annual pilgrimage to Waitangi on Sunday, and the sleepy snippet of the Bay of Islands will transform once again. https://t.co/uYbSmDKy8Y — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 1, 2020

Waitangi is a small town and historical landmark where Māori Chiefs and the British Crown signed the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi) , the founding document of New Zealand (Aotearoa). The name means weeping waters in the Māori language.

Every year on February 6, the country marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi with observations throughout the country and in Waitangi itself.

Treaty of Waitangi

In 1840 Māori chieftains entered into a compact with Britain, the Treaty of Waitangi, in which they ceded sovereignty to Queen Victoria while retaining territorial rights. This treaty is considered New Zealand’s founding document and established British law in New Zealand, while at the same time guaranteeing Māori authority over their land and culture.

Treaty Grounds

The Treaty Grounds are part of the 506 hectare (1,000 acre) Waitangi National Trust estate.

Transportation — Waitangi is located north of Auckland. Driving time approximately 3 hours.

FYI – The Waitangi Treaty Grounds overlook the Bay of Islands.

2019 Headlines

Waitangi Day 2019 Gallery – Dawn Service

Waitangi Day is more than a public holiday, it’s a way of life – Stuff NZ

2018 Livestreaming

Embedded Tweets

Waitangi Day dawn service about to begin here at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. pic.twitter.com/ZR0YxmKH1O — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 5, 2019

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern quotes the late Dame Whina Cooper in her Waitangi Day dawn service speech:



“Take care of our children. Take care of what they hear, take care of what they see, take care of what they feel. For how the children grow, so will the shape of Aotearoa.” — RNZ Te Ao Māori (@RNZTeAoMaori) February 5, 2019

Just as it has for many of us, if the first article of the Treaty of Waitangi has slipped your mind, here it is ⬇. #WaitangiDay



➡https://t.co/UfZOYjrpNR (via @NZHistory) pic.twitter.com/jEibVReKIm — NZ Human Rights Commission (@NZHumanRights) February 4, 2019

