Waitangi, New Zealand

Photo: Tai Ha, Waitangi

Waitangi is a small town and historical landmark where Māori Chiefs and the British Crown signed the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi) , the founding document of New Zealand (Aotearoa). The name means ‘weeping waters’ in the Māori language.

Every year on February 6, New Zealand marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi with observations throughout the country and in Waitangi itself.

Waitangi Day was first officially commemorated in 1934 and has been a public holiday since 1974.

Google Maps



Treaty of Waitangi

In 1840 Māori chieftains entered into a compact with Britain, the Treaty of Waitangi, in which they ceded sovereignty to Queen Victoria while retaining territorial rights. This treaty is considered New Zealand’s founding document and established British law in New Zealand, while at the same time guaranteeing Māori authority over their land and culture.

Treaty Grounds

The Treaty Grounds are part of the 506 hectare (1,000 acre) Waitangi National Trust estate.

Transportation — Waitangi is located north of Auckland. Driving time approximately 3 hours.

FYI – The Waitangi Treaty Grounds overlook the Bay of Islands.

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about Waitangi?

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web

Treaty of Waitangi – NZHistory

Local time

Treaty of Waitangi – Radio New Zealand

Treaty of Waitangi – NZHistory

Waitangi Day News

Waitangi Day – Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Waitangi National Trust

Waitangi

Teanau Tuiono, Waitangi 2007

Local time

Planeta.com