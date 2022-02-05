Waitangi, New Zealand

Photo: Tai Ha, Waitangi
Waitangi is a small town and historical landmark where Māori Chiefs and the British Crown signed the Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi) , the founding document of New Zealand (Aotearoa). The name means ‘weeping waters’ in the Māori language.
Every year on February 6, New Zealand marks the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi with observations throughout the country and in Waitangi itself.
Waitangi Day was first officially commemorated in 1934 and has been a public holiday since 1974.
Treaty of Waitangi
In 1840 Māori chieftains entered into a compact with Britain, the Treaty of Waitangi, in which they ceded sovereignty to Queen Victoria while retaining territorial rights. This treaty is considered New Zealand’s founding document and established British law in New Zealand, while at the same time guaranteeing Māori authority over their land and culture.
Treaty Grounds
The Treaty Grounds are part of the 506 hectare (1,000 acre) Waitangi National Trust estate.
Transportation — Waitangi is located north of Auckland. Driving time approximately 3 hours.
FYI – The Waitangi Treaty Grounds overlook the Bay of Islands.
- What would locals like visitors to know about Waitangi?
Waitangi
Teanau Tuiono, Waitangi 2007
