Walk

Verbs
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Llano Park Safari, 2013 (Some rights reserved)

Walk = To move at a regular pace by lifting and setting down each foot in turn

Also see: walkability

Headlines
Francesco Careri, Walkscapes: Walking as an Aesthetic Practice
Why walkable cities are good for the economy, according to a city planner

Recommended Listening
An unplanned wandering with Francesco Careri

Elsewhere on the Web
Talking Walking
Museum of Walking@museumofwalking

Embedded Tweets

10, 15, 20…minute neighborhoods/cities. Walking? Cycling? public transit? The base must be walking, AND always the most vulnerable, as toddlers (actually all 0 – 4 y/o) and their care takers. Excellent graph by @ITDP_HQ on distance walked in 15 minutes. Clearly, NOT all at 5kph

giving a little nod as I cross at the crossing to thank the driver for not committing vehicular manslaughter

Planeta.com

Walkout
Walking Stick
Walking Tours
Flâneur
Hiking
Boardwalk
Bushwalking
Rambler

