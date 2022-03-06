Photo: Ron Mader, Llano Park Safari, 2013 (Some rights reserved)

Walk = To move at a regular pace by lifting and setting down each foot in turn

Also see: walkability

Headlines

Francesco Careri, Walkscapes: Walking as an Aesthetic Practice

Why walkable cities are good for the economy, according to a city planner

Recommended Listening

An unplanned wandering with Francesco Careri

Elsewhere on the Web

Talking Walking

Museum of Walking – @museumofwalking

Embedded Tweets

10, 15, 20…minute neighborhoods/cities. Walking? Cycling? public transit? The base must be walking, AND always the most vulnerable, as toddlers (actually all 0 – 4 y/o) and their care takers. Excellent graph by @ITDP_HQ on distance walked in 15 minutes. Clearly, NOT all at 5kph

10, 15, 20…minute neighborhoods/cities. Walking? Cycling? public transit? The base must be walking, AND always the most vulnerable, as toddlers (actually all 0 – 4 y/o) and their care takers. Excellent graph by @ITDP_HQ on distance walked in 15 minutes. Clearly, NOT all at 5kph pic.twitter.com/6jljAWJnzO — Penalosa_G (@Penalosa_G) March 5, 2022

giving a little nod as I cross at the crossing to thank the driver for not committing vehicular manslaughter

giving a little nod as I cross at the crossing to thank the driver for not committing vehicular manslaughter — James Colley (@JamColley) November 14, 2021

Planeta.com