Water is Life

Signage, Twin Arrows @TwinArrowsAZ

Translating: Water is Life

Diné: Tó éí ííńá át’é

Water is life. pic.twitter.com/kONuFXv5KK — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) August 10, 2021

waterislifedocumentary.com

